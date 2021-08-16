Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Wants to Open a Music School with Rs 25 Lakh Prize Money

Champawat-born musician Pawandeep Rajan has bagged the trophy of Indian Idol 12 after the longest running season of the singing reality show concluded on Sunday. During the audition round, an AV was broadcast as an introduction to the contestant. His was a rather interesting one. It showed natives from his hometown gathered and declaring out loud, ‘Pawandeep wapas mat aana’ (Pawandeep, don’t come back). At the time, when show judges asked him about it, he shared that the villagers, who he called his family, wanted him to move out, relocate to Mumbai and become more mainstream. He also said that he is rooted in the place and feels humbled in the lap of nature, adding that the serenity of the mountains inspires his music.

As Pawandeep won Indian Idol 12, we asked him if he is finally making his professional move to the City of Dreams. He responded positively, saying, “Now that people know me better, if I release a song, it will have more reach. The platform of Indian Idol has been like a bridge for my dreams. I have learnt a lot from the musicians and by performing in front of the judges and guests. 100 per cent, I’ll be shifting my base to Mumbai."

The singer was awarded with a cheque of Rs 25 lakh from Sony Entertainment Television. About his plans with the prize money, Pawandeep said, “I want to open a music school in my district so that little children can learn and move ahead in life. They will get to see how things are done professionally. I’ve been living with my parents since the start and they have done a lot for me. Whatever I can do in return will always be less."

About his musical growth in these ten months, he said, “When a singer comes from home, he/she has their own preparation. I’ve to learn so much so that I can live up to the title and this prestigious platform."

Pawandeep has also been launched in a music video by Himesh Reshammiya. A few recordings are also lined up. Ask him if he feels exhausted and he says, “I didn’t even realise how these ten months have passed. Everyone has been very supportive. I’m full of new energy."

