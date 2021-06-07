Indian Idol 12: Zeenat Aman Advices an Emotional Shanmukha Priya to Ignore Social Media Trolling

Legendary actress Zeenat Aman is the special guest for this weekend on Indian Idol 12. In a promo video released for the upcoming episode, she can be seen giving contestant Shanmukha Priya advice after the latter was trolled on social media for her performance.

In the video, host Aditya Narayan can be seen saying that Shanmukha is very young, hence when netizens trolled her and demanded her eviction on social media, she took it by heart. Shanmukha can be seen getting emotional in the video.

To this, the veteran actress said, “Shanmukha, please aap royiye mat. Dil ko bilkul mat lagana. Aap khaas ho. Aap apni talent ko pehchaante ho (Shanmukha, please don’t cry. Don’t take it to heart. You are special. You recognise your talent). More people love you than criticise you. But kuch toh log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kehna (people will say some things). Don’t even think about it. Just march on."

Talking about her own experience, Zeenat added, “Mere khilaaf kya kya nahi likhte the. Us waqt social media nahi tha lekin akhbaar aate the. Aur main padhti thi aur poochhti apne aap ko ki yeh kiske baare mein likh rahe hain. Usmien ek katra bhi nahi tha sachayi ka (A lot used to be written against me. At that time there were no social media but there were newspapers. I used to read and ask myself who are they writing it about. It didn’t have an ounce of truth to it)," she said.

On a regional interview, Shanmukha had addressed the criticism, saying that she tried to digest the trolls with a pinch of salt. Citing an example, she said that even great artists like Michael Jackson also had to endure criticism.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here