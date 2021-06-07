Indian Idol 12: Zeenat Aman Grooves to Do Lafzon Ki, Bhor Bhaye

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently graced the sets of the singing reality show Indian Idol and swayed the viewers with her own performance. The tribute episode saw some remarkable performances from the contestants, who performed various songs that were originally picturised on Zeenat. A video shared by Sony TV on Instagram saw the yesteryear actress grooving along with the singers.

Talking about her appearance on the show, Zeenat expressed that it had been a very special experience for her. She also recreated a popular scene from the song Do Lafzon Ki Kahani which was a part of her 1979 film The Great Gambler opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

“The boat was recreated, that entire scene. Danish (contestant Mohd Danish) gave me a flower. There were those little, little, lovely things. When a contestant performed the song from Satyam Shivam Sundaram (Bhor Bhaye), I remembered the moment. It was presented so beautifully," she said about recreating the scene.

The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress also grooved to the performance of Bhor Bhaye alongside show judges Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya.

Zeenat Aman was recently seen in the 2019 film Panipat. She is all set to play the lead role in Kapil Kaustubh Sharma’s upcoming film Margaon The Closed File.

