Indian Idol 12's Arunita Kanjilal Backs Out of Music Video with Pawandeep Rajan, Here's Why

Indian Idol 12 pair Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal will not be seen together in upcoming music video from director Raj Surani who has earlier shot with them on the video song Manzoor Dil. Arunita has reportedly backed out of the music video and now the makers are looking for a new face to feature with Pawandeep.

The director revealed that it was Arunita’s decision to not feature in his upcoming video is her own and that the makers are now looking for a replacement.

The director was quoted as saying, “Arunita said that she is not comfortable in acting now, although her commitment was to be part of the music videos of the series. We said you should have told us earlier. Now we have to replace her with another actress. But we respect Arunita and her parents’ decision. Therefore, we have replaced her in the next video."

However, Arunita will continue to stay on board as playback singer for the song.

Meanwhile, Arunita and Pawandeep along with Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble have been touring abroad for shows. They recently performed in the UK, where they played for the crowd at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

Now, the four Indian Idol 12 finds are in Canada for their musical tour. Fans even suggested that they take utmost care of themselves amid news of a strain of Covid, Omicron, affecting people across the world.

