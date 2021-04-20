Indian Idol 12's Danish Getting Acting Offers, When Shah Rukh Khan and Brad Pitt Interacted

Mohammad Danish has become a household name after participating in the 12th season of Indian Idol. The aspiring singer, who was first seen on TV in The Voice India 2, has been impressing the audience with his powerful vocal range, infectious smile and charming personality. He recently grabbed headlines for mimicking Indian Idol 12 judge Himesh Reshammiya on the singing reality show and the video went viral. Danish says mimicking and acting is something that he really enjoys.

“I initially thought I would not be able to act, but now I feel that I can give it a try. I’d definitely love to act if the right opportunity comes my way. I’m already getting a lot of offers, so I might do it eventually,” says Danish.

Read: Indian Idol 12: Might Do Acting, Getting Lot of Offers, Says Mohd Danish

In 2011, Hollywood star Brad Pitt had visited India with Angelina Jolie during the shooting of ‘A Mighty Heart’. Directed by Michael Winterbottom, A Mighty Heart tells the frightening story of murdered US Journalist Daniel Pearl.

The 2002 kidnapping and murder of the American journalist in Pakistan is depicted from the perspective of his widow, French-born journalist Mariane Pearl, in the powerful film, which also starred late Bollywood icon, Irrfan Khan, and Dan Futterman.

Read: How Shah Rukh Khan Reacted When Brad Pitt Said ‘I’d Never Make It in Bollywood’

Actor and TV presenter Mandira Bedi has come down heavily on trolls who passed insensitive comments on her daughter. Mandira on Monday took to Instagram Stories to share screenshots of direct messages that she had received from a couple of people, who made derogatory remarks on her daughter Tara, whom she adopted last year.

“Madam from which slumdog centre did you adopt your prop daughter?” one person wrote. Another commented, “The adopted street kid looks completely out of place…u greedy narcissists are scarring the slumdog for life.”

Read: Mandira Bedi Lashes Out at Trolls Who Called Her Daughter ‘Adopted Street Kid’

Malaika Arora recently stunned fans when she posed with a stunning engagement ring on Instagram. The Bollywood diva took to the photo-sharing app to flaunt the enormous rock.

She wrote, “How dreamy is this Ring, love love love it. Happiness Starts Here!!! (sic).” Malaika is not engaged, but promoting a jewelry brand. However, this did not stop fans from asking about Malaika’s boyfriend, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. “@arjunkapoor, buy her the ring,” one fan wrote. Another said, “Mujhe laga arjun kapoor ne di hai (I thought Arjun Kapoor gave her the ring).”

Read: Malaika Arora Poses With Enormous Engagement Ring, Fans Tag Arjun Kapoor

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up and singer Rahul Vaidya celebrated Gudi Padwa with his partner Disha Parmar. The couple was seen celebrating the festival at Rahul’s Lokhandwala residence in Mumbai. They hoisted the ‘gudi’ and performed the traditional puja together. For the puja, Disha opted for an authentic Maharashtrian look.

She wore a ‘nath’ and a ‘nauvari’ saree. Rahul Vaidya donned a blue kurta and white pyjama for the celebration. In one of the videos, the singer also made the TV actress wish fans on Gudi Padwa in Marathi.

Read: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s Stunning Pics from Gudi Padwa Celebrations Go Viral

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here