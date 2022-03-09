Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal Look Coolest In Their Latest US Pictures

If you don’t know who Pawandeep Rajan or Arunita Kanjilal is, you are certainly living under the rock. The Indian Idol 12 fame enjoys a massive fan following and are widely loved. While Pawandeep was the winner of the singing reality show, Arunita was the runners-up.

On Thursday, some of the pictures of Arunita and Pawandeep surfaced online. The two are currently in the US along with their Indian Idol 12 co-contestants Sayli Kamble and Mohammad Danish. As per a report in ETimes, the four young talents are in the US for a tour and will be performing in several cities.

The pictures of Pawandeep and Arunita are now going viral on social media. The clicks were shared on social media by drummer Tushar Kamra. While Pawandeep looks coolest in a floral red shirt and blue denim, Arunita looked prettiest in a crop top and blue jeans. This is for the first time that Pawandeep and Arunita have been snapped together after their London pictures went viral.

The pictures have left fans completely impressed. Netizens are not only appreciarting their outfits, but their million-dollar smiles is winning hearts too. “Arudeep Anytime Anywhere Always Adorable.. Together Forever Always," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Wow they look so happy together ❤️.. thanks for sharing 👍 you all look cute." Another comment read, “Love u Arudeep pahle baaar Arudeep kooo modern dress dekh rahe huu (Seeing Pawandeep and Arunita in such modern outfits for the first time)."

Just a few days back, Pawandeep and Arunita were seen holding hands on London streets. The video was shared on social media by one of their fans’ pages.

These pictures have once again proved that all is well between the two singers. For the unversed, fans were left disheartened after the reports of a rift between Pawandeep and Arunita made headlines last year. It all had started after Arunita opted out of their music video. While the song Fursat (released in December last year) was sung by the duo, the music video featured Chitra Shukla instead of Arunita opposite him.

