Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal to Make Special Appearance in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and runner-up Arunita Kanjilal will reportedly be seen in the upcoming episode of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as Ram and Priya respectively. Pawandeep and Arunita will join Ram and Priya for their sangeet ceremony.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, originally featured actors Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. The Sony TV show aired in 2011 and followed the lives of a middle-aged couple, played by Sakshi and Ram, who fall in love after getting married. The show’s first season was a huge hit and had a successful run of more than 600 episodes till July 2014.

Ekta earlier posted a video of her interaction with Sakshi and Ram. “The idea was to talk to you both because I am planning something… To make ‘Bade’ again. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai will always stay Sakshi and Ram for me, but there’s a whole generation that has not seen the story. They don’t know that urban loneliness in the 30s is also a thing. Most soaps on TV are mass-oriented. This is an attempt to make a soft, urban story," Ekta said in the video.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 airs on Sony TV.

