Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Others Take First Jab of Covid-19 Vaccine

The contestants of the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 are entertaining fans despite the Covid-19 pandemic. While a few contestants had tested positive during the second wave, they have all recovered and are taking precautions. Recently, a few contestants took their first dose of the vaccine.

Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Ashish Kulkarni and Nihal Torro have taken their first jab of the vaccine. Popular contestant Arunita shared a few snaps with her father, Sayli and Shanmukhapriya from the vaccination centre.

On the other hand, Pawandeep took to the photo-sharing app to share snaps with the rest of the boys. In the pictures, Pawandeep can be seen posing with Nihal, Ashish, and Danish. He also shared solo pictures on the app.

In April during the second wave, Pawandeep, Ashish and ex-contestant Sawai Bhatt had tested positive for Covid-19. The trio recovered after two weeks. Sawai faced elimination in the last week’s episode.

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 is hosted by Aditya Narayan and judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. Previously, the show was judged by Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani, who have taken a break from the show due to Covid-19 second wave. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir also judges the show on special occasions.

Indian Idol Season 12, airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

