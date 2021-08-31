Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal Perform on Shershaah's Raata Lambiya, Fans Hail Their Chemistry

The 12th season of the singing reality show Indian Idol apart from having mesmerising performances from the contestants, also saw new friendships bloom. Winner Pawandeep Rajan and first runner up Arunita Kanjilal were often rumoured to be together, and amid these speculations, a video has surfaced online where the musical duo can be seen crooning Shershaah’s popular song Raata Lambiya. The viral video sees them sitting next to each other and during the performance, Pawandeep romantically leans on Arunita, giving an adorable moment. Needless to say, the video received a lot of love from their fans.

Watch the video here:

One of the users commented, “Gajab jodi he yaar 😍😍😍".

Recently, Pawandeep was made Uttarakhand’s brand ambassador for art, tourism, and culture. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made the announcement after Rajan met him at his official residence.

Rajan was announced as the winner of the show following a 12-hour musical extravaganza billed as ‘The Greatest Finale Ever’ on Sony TV. The singer said winning the title of Indian Idol season 12-judged by Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Kakkar- was “unbelievable."

