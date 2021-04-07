Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Wants to Stay Struggler, Rohan Shrestha Joins Shraddha Kapoor in Maldives?

Pawandeep Rajan, who hails from a small town in Uttarakhand, has come a long way. The budding singer became an overnight sensation after participating in Indian Idol 12, which recently got its top nine contestants. Pawandeep doesn’t yearn to be a star. His sole aim is to compose good quality music and do something for his own culture.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha shared pictures from the same resort in Maldives leading to speculation that they are holidaying together.

Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently battling Covid-19, took to Instagram on Tuesday to express gratitude to fans and followers for their wishes, prayers and concern. The actress also requested everyone not to step out amid the second wave of the pandemic, and warned them saying it is a lot harder than they could imagine.

The country is seeing a sudden spike in the rise of coronavirus cases and a bunch of B-town celebs have fallen prey to it. From Alia Bhatt to Akshay Kumar, many celebrities have been testing positive. Here are all the celebrities who have tested positive in recent times and this is what they are doing to cope up with the ailment.

Tiger Shroff has shared a picture of himself in which he can be seen flaunting his upper body. It has been clicked on a seaside. In the picture, he is clad in a pair of red and black shorts and has completed his look with a pair of sunglasses. In less than half an hour, the picture has already received over two lakh likes.

