Indian Idol 12's Sayli Kamble Engaged to Boyfriend Dhawal, See Her Gorgeous Pics

Indian Idol 12 fame Sayli Kamble has gotten engaged to her boyfriend Dhawal. Although Sayli didn’t share pictures of this beautiful day on her social media, Dhawal and Sayli’s fan clubs did not waste the opportunity. On the big day, Sayli looked like a princess as she dressed in a gorgeous orange and yellow saree. The saree was paired up with heavy jewellery and a combination of red and golden coloured bangles as embellishments. She also wore a pink coloured lehenga in other pictures. Dhawal looked handsome in a purple outfit with floral imprints.

He posted a photo of him adorably holding Sayli’s mehndi-smeared hand, and the captain said, “I will forever be there to laugh with you, to lift you up when you are down, and to love you unconditionally through all of our adventures in life together. Will keep loving you till my last breath.”

Sayli’s friends from Indian Idol 12, Nihal Tauro, Anjali Gaikwad, Nachiket Lele and others were present in the ceremony. Sayli posted on her Instagram Stories in which she is looking at the camera happily while her hand is held by Dhawal.

Sayli had made her relationship status with Dhawal official some time ago. She had posted a selfie with him taken on a beach and expressed her love for him. She has chosen the lyrics of one of the songs from the film Azhar to define the love between her and Dhawal.

Dhawal had also posted a video last week of him proposing to Sayli in the most lovable manner. The video starts with someone holding a heart shaped balloon and Dhawal walking with a blindfolded Sayli. She is super happy as she walks with Dhawal on a path filled with flowers. It was followed by Dhawal getting down on his knees and proposing to her. The video ends with Sayli posing happily for the camera.

Sayli Kamble was the 2nd runner up of Indian Idol 12.

