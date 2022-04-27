Indian Idol 12's Sayli Kamble Holds Hubby Dhawal Patil Close in First Pics After Marriage; See Here

Indian Idol 12’s second runner-up Sayli Kamble married boyfriend Dhawal Patil in a traditional Maharashtrian style wedding in Kalyan. The couple got engaged in December last year. On Tuesday, Sayli shared a series of pics of them as newlyweds on her Instagram account.

In the pictures, Sayli is dressed in a violet saree and glowing. She holds her husband Dhawal close as they pose for the cameras. She captioned the pics: “Mrs. Dhawal Patil.” Sayli fans flooded the post with congratulatory messages. “Congratulations! Both are Looking Absolutely Adorable,” a fan wrote. Another one commented, “Wishing you both a happy married life!”

Sayli, a fan-favourite on the Indian Idol 12, is at present seen as a captain on Superstar Singer Season 2, which telecasts on Sony TV. Sayli looked gorgeous as a bride. Dressed in Maharashtrian-styled saree and jewellery, she and Dhawal exchanged vows surrounded by family and friends. Sayli’s Indian Idol 12’s co-contestants Nachiket Lele and Nihal Tauro also attended the wedding.

At the time of their engagement, Dhawal had shared photos and wrote, “I will forever be there to laugh with you, to lift you up when you are down, and to love you unconditionally through all of our adventures in life together. Will keep loving you till my last breath..!! @saylikamble_music #DHAniSA #hitchedforlife Pic courtesy- @ajaygaikwadphotography.”

Sayli’s co-contestant from Indian Idol 12, Arunita Kanjilal also wished her on her wedding. Talking to ETimes, she said, “Sayli di is having a very busy schedule and she’s been juggling between her marriage preparations and work, but I feel that she has balanced it really well. All I can wish for is a happy married life for her ahead.”

Sayli will be skipping her honeymoon because of Superstar Singer 2.

