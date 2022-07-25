Indian Idol 13 Auditions Begin: After Mumbai, Judges To Head To Chandigarh

Indian Idol auditions are going on in full swing. After Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati and Patna, the auditions were held in Mumbai on Sunday. It started at 8 o’clock in the morning and reportedly saw approximately 1,300 entries. The show will have its next ground audition in Chandigarh on July 26.
Aditya Narayan, who will be hosting the show expressed his excitement and talked about how he is overwhelmed to see a large number of people turning up for the auditions. “Indian Idol, one of the prestigious shows on Indian Television is back! In its season 13 the property that recently announced its multicity on-ground auditions finally reached the ‘City of Dreams’ – Mumbai! I was overwhelmed to see the number of raw and energetic talents that came on-ground with an aim to make it to the prestigious platform,” he said as cited by E-Times.