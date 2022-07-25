Indian Idol 13 Auditions Begin: After Mumbai, Judges To Head To Chandigarh

Indian Idol auditions are going on in full swing. After Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati and Patna, the auditions were held in Mumbai on Sunday. It started at 8 o’clock in the morning and reportedly saw approximately 1,300 entries. The show will have its next ground audition in Chandigarh on July 26.

Aditya Narayan, who will be hosting the show expressed his excitement and talked about how he is overwhelmed to see a large number of people turning up for the auditions. “Indian Idol, one of the prestigious shows on Indian Television is back! In its season 13 the property that recently announced its multicity on-ground auditions finally reached the ‘City of Dreams’ – Mumbai! I was overwhelmed to see the number of raw and energetic talents that came on-ground with an aim to make it to the prestigious platform,” he said as cited by E-Times.

<p lang="in" dir="ltr">Mumbai Ground Auditions ho chuke hain shuru Nahar International School me! Kya Mumbai se milega hume Indian Idol Season 13 ka daavedaar?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndianIdol?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#IndianIdol</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndianIdolIsBack?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#IndianIdolIsBack</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndianIdol2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#IndianIdol2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndianIdolSeason13?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#IndianIdolSeason13</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndianIdolS13?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#IndianIdolS13</a> <a href="https://t.co/FnbFzHEfVu" rel="nofollow">pic.twitter.com/FnbFzHEfVu</a></p> <p>— sonytv (@SonyTV) <a href="https://twitter.com/SonyTV/status/1551159784560152577?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">July 24, 2022</a></p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charSet="utf-8"></script> <p>The next round of auditions which is slated to take place in Chandigarh on July 26 will happen at the Shivalik Public School, Mohali. Following this, the judges will be travelling to Dehradun (on July 28) and Delhi (on July 31) for the next round of auditions.</p> <p>The first season of Indian Idol premiered in 2004 when Abhijeet Sawant emerged as the winner. The last season of the show i.e season 12 held its grand finale in August 2021. It created history as it was a 12-hour long finale in which several singers including Alka Yagnik, Anu Malik, Anu Kapoor, and Sonu Nigam among others performed. Pawandeep Rajan won the trophy whereas Arunita Kanjilal was the runner-up.</p>