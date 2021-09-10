Indian Idol 13 Finalists to Perform Ganesh Aarti on KBC 13, Deepika, Farah to be Guests

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are already underway across India. On the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati, it’s going to be a special evening on Friday when Indian Idol 12 finalists Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, and Mohd Danish will perform the Ganpati Aarti. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and Director Farah Khan will be guests on the show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Sony Entertainment Television channel shared the promo of the star-studded special episode on its Twitter handle. In the promo, Indian Idol finalists are singing songs dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Iss Ganesh Chaturthi, gyaan ke manch par, Deepika, Farah aur Indian Idol Finalists ke suron ke saath birajmaan honge Ganpati Bappa! Sajega mahotsav ka rang sabke sang. Toh dekhna mat bhoolna #KBC13 ka yeh Shaandaar Shukravaar episode, 10th Sept, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/dVM5r3Z0RT— sonytv (@SonyTV) September 4, 2021

In another tweet, the channel said that viewers can do “unfiltered conversation” with the top 6 contestants of Indian Idol 12 on Facebook at 6 pm Friday.

This Ganesh Chaturthi got a lot more interesting. Your Top 6 favourite Idols are coming LIVE to share with you their musical experience of the Ganpati celebrations on the sets of KBC. Tune into our FB page for this unfiltered conversation on 10th Sept, today at sharp 6 PM. pic.twitter.com/wFbmGgYt5A— sonytv (@SonyTV) September 10, 2021

In the grand finale of the Indian Idol season 12, held on August 15, Uttarakhand’s Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner while West Bengal’s Arunita was the first runner-up. They both were often rumoured to be together. They have become one of the most sought-after singing pairs in reality television, thanks to their crackling chemistry on the show. Recently, actor Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan gifted them a gold chain in Mumbai.

Indian Idol season 12 was judged by Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya, and Sonu Kakkar.

Sony Entertainment Television awarded a cheque of Rs 25 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Swift car to India Idol 12 winner Pawandeep. Finalists Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were awarded Rs 5 lakh each after being declared as first and second runners-up respectively by the judges. Mohd. Danish was declared as the third runner-up and Nihal Tauro was announced as the fourth runner-up. They both were awarded Rs 3 lakh each.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here