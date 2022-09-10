Indian Idol 13 Promo: Shocked Neha Kakkar Refuses to Audition Old Friend, Know Why

Singing sensation and Indian Idol judge, Neha Kakkar was left shocked after she met one of her old friends in the show’s audition room. Indian Idol 13 is all set to premiere tonight. The much-loved reality show will see the return of judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani. On Friday, the makers dropped a promo for the show which sees the ‘Kaanta Laga’ songstress fully surprised as she meets one of her old friends during singing auditions.

In the promo, Nehar reveals, “Mujhse pehle Vineet Singh aaya tha ek show par aur woh uss show ka star bana tha. Tum mere huye toh Senior na, mein aaj judge nahi kar sakti aap ko (Before me, Vineet Singh had appeared on a show where he had become a star. You are my senior, I won’t judge you today.”

Vineet sportingly says, “Aaj Neha iss level pe apni mehnat se aayi hai (Neha has reached this level because of her hard work), I want Neha also to judge me.” This makes Neha tell him, “Vineet tu gaa de (Vineet, you sing).”

Check out the promo here:

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/FsRzG8g-jVM” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/OXy54qSvDqY” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

In a fun press event that took place virtually, Himesh had revealed that Neha keeps her husband Rohanpreet’s photo on her table when they are shooting on set.

He shared, “I am very excited about this season but I want to know from Neha Kakkar where is Rohu’s photo (husband Rohanpreet) which you would always keep on your table while shooting for Indian Idol. Today, we are attending the virtual event press conference and I can’t find the photo, where is the photo gone?”

To this Neha told him that her husband was in the other room of the house and hence, she didn’t need it.

Neha Kakkar got married to singer Rohanpreet Singh in October 2020. The two dated each other for three months before getting married. Since then, they have been leaving everyone gushing over their chemistry.

Speaking of Indian Idol, the first season of Indian Idol premiered in 2004 when Abhijeet Sawant emerged as the winner. The last season of the show i.e season 12 held its grand finale in August 2021. It created history as it was a 12-hour long finale in which several singers including Alka Yagnik, Anu Malik, Anu Kapoor, and Sonu Nigam among others performed. Pawandeep Rajan won the trophy whereas Arunita Kanjilal was the runner-up. Indian Idol 13 will premiere on September 10.

