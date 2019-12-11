Take the pledge to vote

Indian Idol Contestant Sunny Hindustani Makes Bollywood Singing Debut with Emraan Hashmi's The Body

The idol of the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 11, Sunny Hindustani sang a song called Rom Rom for the Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor starrer The Body.

IANS

Updated:December 11, 2019, 2:10 PM IST
Indian Idol Contestant Sunny Hindustani Makes Bollywood Singing Debut with Emraan Hashmi's The Body
The idol of the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 11, Sunny Hindustani sang a song called Rom Rom for the Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor starrer The Body.

Sunny Hindustani, who is currently participating in Indian Idol 11, was roped in to sing a song in Emraan Hashmi's forthcoming film The Body. Sunny lent his voice to the track Rom Rom.

On getting an opportunity to sing in the film, Sunny said, "I don't have enough words to thank Indian Idol and Vishal Dadlani sir because of them my dream for singing for a movie got fulfilled, I never thought I could ever sing for a movie but Indian Idol made this dream of mine reality."

He also shared how he got on board for The Body. "Samir sir was looking for someone who can sing this song, Rom Rom from The Body and when he asked Vishal sir if he can suggest someone, he suggested my name. He made him watch some performance videos of mine, prior that I went to his studio for the trial. After listening to my voice he thought I suited well for the song and that's how I landed the song," Sunny added.

Music composer Samir Tandon is happy to work with Sunny. Samir said, "When I actually met Sunny, heard his clips, I really thought he was absolutely the correct choice. I have no regrets and I am really happy that a young boy in India is doing so well and I am happy we could use him."

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the thriller The Body is scheduled to release on Friday.

