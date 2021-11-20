Indian Idol Marathi To Premiere On Nov 22, Sony TV Shares Audition Video

The makers of Indian Idol Marathi are trying their best to maintain the hype around the singing reality show by sharing small clips from the auditions. As part of the promotions for the most-awaited singing show, Sony Marathi has been posting videos of auditions on Instagram. The show will premiere on November 22. In the videos young contestants from different parts of Maharashtra are seen performing in the audition round.

According to the makers, Indian Idol Marathi is providing a platform to the youths of Maharashtra to show their singing talent.

Here are some of the small video clips from auditions shared by Sony Marathi TV channel on Instagram.

The Indian Idol Marathi auditions have received an overwhelming response from contestants across Maharashtra. Talented youngsters had come to audition from all corners of Maharashtra. According to the makers, there is no doubt that Maharashtra will get the best singers through this program.

The makers of the show have asserted that through the Sony Marathi channel, the Marathi audience will be able to see the dream of youngsters turning into reality. Indian Idol Marathi is the Marathi version of the popular Hindi singing reality show, Indian Idol, which has successfully completed its 12 seasons so far.

Popular Marathi TV show Dil Dosti Duniyadari fame Swanandi Tikekar is making her debut as a host with Indian Idol Marathi. Renowned musicians and Sairat fame Ajay and Atul will be the judges on the show. The duo will be appearing as judges for any singing reality show for the first time. The show is produced by Fremantle India.

