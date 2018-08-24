English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Idol: Participant Alleges Humiliation, Physical Abuse; Former Host Also Hits Out at Show
After Nishant's thread went viral all over social media, people had plenty to say. And one of the people to respond was Mini Mathur, who had hosted the show between 2004-07 and once again in 2012.
Singer Javed Ali performs with Salman Ali. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Indian Idol is buzzing again, and this time it's for all the wrong reasons, after a tweet thread by a person alleging to be a former participant on the show has gone viral. Nishant Kaushik, wrote on Twitter that he had reached the third round of auditions in the 2012 edition of the popular show, and went on to elaborate in great detail about the ‘abuse’ some contestants were subjected to, as well as sheer lack of organization on the part of the organizers and producers.
“(Indian Idol) is a perfect platform to destroy your dreams as opposed to its common perception as a breeding ground for talent,” he tweeted.
After Nishant's thread went viral all over social media, people had plenty to say. And one of the people to respond was Mini Mathur, who had hosted the show between 2004-07 and once again in 2012. Responding on the same Twitter thread, she wrote “This sucks. Thanks for forwarding me this thread. I wasn’t part of the 2012 season but I know most of what he has articulated is known to happen on reality tv. One of the reasons I bowed out. This incessant need to create false emotion. RIP Organic, pure TV.”
Also Watch
“(Indian Idol) is a perfect platform to destroy your dreams as opposed to its common perception as a breeding ground for talent,” he tweeted.
Brief, nonchalant thread about my auditioning experience at Indian Idol 2012 and why I think it is a perfect platform to destroy your dreams as opposed to its common perception as a breeding ground for talent.— Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) August 20, 2018
After Nishant's thread went viral all over social media, people had plenty to say. And one of the people to respond was Mini Mathur, who had hosted the show between 2004-07 and once again in 2012. Responding on the same Twitter thread, she wrote “This sucks. Thanks for forwarding me this thread. I wasn’t part of the 2012 season but I know most of what he has articulated is known to happen on reality tv. One of the reasons I bowed out. This incessant need to create false emotion. RIP Organic, pure TV.”
This sucks. Thanks for forwarding me this thread. I wasn’t part of the 2012 season but I know most of what he has articulated is known to happen on reality tv. One of the reasons I bowed out. This incessant need to create false emotion.— Mini Mathur (@minimathur) August 22, 2018
RIP Organic, pure TV.
Also Watch
-
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Range Launched in India Starting at Rs 34.50 Lakh, Gets New Features
- Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Review: Jimmy Shergill Inspires Funny Moments in this Mistaken Identity Film
- Harvard Professor Calls Coconut Oil 'Pure Poison', Indians Beg to Differ
- In Numbers: How India Have Been Getting it Right Against Left Handers
- Looking to Buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 9? Here Are All The Cashback And Exchange Offers
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...