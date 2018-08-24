GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian Idol: Participant Alleges Humiliation, Physical Abuse; Former Host Also Hits Out at Show

After Nishant's thread went viral all over social media, people had plenty to say. And one of the people to respond was Mini Mathur, who had hosted the show between 2004-07 and once again in 2012.

News18.com

Updated:August 24, 2018, 11:43 AM IST
Singer Javed Ali performs with Salman Ali. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Indian Idol is buzzing again, and this time it's for all the wrong reasons, after a tweet thread by a person alleging to be a former participant on the show has gone viral. Nishant Kaushik, wrote on Twitter that he had reached the third round of auditions in the 2012 edition of the popular show, and went on to elaborate in great detail about the ‘abuse’ some contestants were subjected to, as well as sheer lack of organization on the part of the organizers and producers.

“(Indian Idol) is a perfect platform to destroy your dreams as opposed to its common perception as a breeding ground for talent,” he tweeted.




After Nishant's thread went viral all over social media, people had plenty to say. And one of the people to respond was Mini Mathur, who had hosted the show between 2004-07 and once again in 2012. Responding on the same Twitter thread, she wrote “This sucks. Thanks for forwarding me this thread. I wasn’t part of the 2012 season but I know most of what he has articulated is known to happen on reality tv. One of the reasons I bowed out. This incessant need to create false emotion. RIP Organic, pure TV.”




Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

