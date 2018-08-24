Indian Idol: Participant Alleges Humiliation, Physical Abuse; Former Host Also Hits Out at Show

Brief, nonchalant thread about my auditioning experience at Indian Idol 2012 and why I think it is a perfect platform to destroy your dreams as opposed to its common perception as a breeding ground for talent. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) August 20, 2018

This sucks. Thanks for forwarding me this thread. I wasn’t part of the 2012 season but I know most of what he has articulated is known to happen on reality tv. One of the reasons I bowed out. This incessant need to create false emotion.

RIP Organic, pure TV. — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) August 22, 2018

