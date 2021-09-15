Indian Idol winner Pawandeep, Arunita give voice for Himesh Reshamiya’s ‘O Sayyoni’

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and runner-up Arunita Kanjilal, made a lot of news throughout the season for their performances. The duo enjoys a strong fan following. The melodious voices of Pawandeep and Arunita as well as their onscreen chemistry in the Indian Idol 12 won millions of hearts.

Recently, their newest song ‘O Sayyoni’ has been released. Music director Himesh Reshamiya has brought the singers together for this romantic track. The track has been composed by Himesh for his album Himesh Ke Dil Se.

The song has a folk touch and after its release on September 14 it has been topping the charts. Himesh shared a sneak peek into the song on Instagram and it has received 4.53 lakh views.

“After 9 blockbuster hit songs in a row here is our next super fun track O saiyyoni composed and written by me from the album Himesh ke dil se sung by the very talented @pawandeeprajan @arunitakanjilal,” wrote Himesh on Instagram while sharing the video.

The video’s popularity can be gauged by the fact that it has got over 38.74 lakh views on YouTube within a day of its release.

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have shared this song on their respective Instagram accounts, where comments from fans are pouring in.

One fan on Instagram commented, “Aru you are looking so pretty in this look,”, while another fan said, “You both have such beautiful voices”. “East or West Pawandeep is best,” said another ardent fan.

The finale of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 12’ was organized in an extremely grand manner on August 15. The finale episode was aired for 12 hours, a first for any TV show in India. A total of six contestants had reached the finale, including Nihal Tauro, Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohammad Danish and Sayli Kamble.

