Indian Idol's Shanmukhapriya Trolled, Kiara Advani Shares Underwater Swimming Video

The competition is heating up on Indian Idol 12. The latest contestant to get eliminated was Anjali Gaikwad. Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman was the special guest this week and the contestants celebrated her time in the movies by singing her hit tracks.

Shanmukhapriya sang Zeenat’s track Chura Liya Hai, originally sung by Asha Bhosle and composed by RD Burman. The song was part of 1973 fil Yaadon Ki Baarat. When Shanmukha sang the song in her own style, the netizens were not very impressed with her version and took to social media to troll her.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ootlah Chashmah enjoys a huge fan following with each actor portraying their character with sheer brilliance. One such actor who has impressed the audience with adept skills and comic timing is Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha.

According to a report in NaiDuniya, Tanmay, who has become a household name by playing the famous character of Bagha in the popular sitcom, earlier worked in a bank as a marketing executive. The actor had faced a fair share of struggles back in the days as he could earn only Rs 4000 to run his errands.

Aday after the world celebrated Environment Day on June 5, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani wished her fans on the occasion in a unique way. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback video of herself in which she can be seen swimming in the deep sea wearing a neon bikini.

In the clip, she is seen capturing the beauty of the sea with magnificent colourful corals as she swims among the colourful fish.

The Family Man has emerged as one of the most successful web series franchise on Indian OTT. Season 1 impressed audiences as it introduced the story of an intelligence officer who pretends to be a simple government employee. Manoj Bajpayee’s Shrikant Tiwari became a household name as he struggled to strike a balance between his family life and the demands of his secret occupation.

The second season is out now on Amazon Prime Video, after multiple delays and controversies snapping at its heels. Nonetheless, the audience is lapping up season 2 as Shrikant Tiwari takes on a new nemesis.

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has surprised everyone by announcing marriage to writer-director Aditya Dhar over the weekend. It was a private affair and attended only by her family and some close friends. Soon after her wedding, she took to social media to share the happy news with her fans and friends.

Many people, including actress Kangana Ranaut, congratulated her. Now, she has been on a spree to share other photos from her D-day. One such pre-wedding photograph has sparked controversy.

