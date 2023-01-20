Indian K-pop idol Shriya Lenka 'Proud' Performs in Home State Odisha, Shares Emotional Post

India’s first K-pop idol Sriya Lenka dropped behind-the-scenes photos from her first-ever Indian concert alongside group members Fatou, Gabi, and the new entrant NVee. The performance took place on January 11, at the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha. Notably, Odisha is also Sriya’s home state. The K-pop sensation was utterly excited and proud to hold a concert there with her group. Donning glitzy ensembles, the entire group posed for multiple selfies in what appeared to be their green room.

While sharing the behind-the-scenes glimpses, Sriya thanked her home country and state for lending her the special opportunity. “Thank you, Odisha for having us. It was so much fun and I missed my Odisha /India so much. Thank you to every single person for making this happen for us and special thanks to my members, you guys have worked so hard. It was an amazing experience with you guys.. now I can’t wait to travel more with guys… love you Fatou, Gabi, NVee, and specially our luminas,” she wrote on Instagram.

Take a look at the photo here:

It was also during the event that Sriya Lenka met actress Disha Patani. The duo interacted with each other backstage and posed for several pictures together. “Look who is here. One of my favourite actresses is Disha Patani. You are such a beautiful soul. So nice to meet you di,” Lenka stated while sharing photos of her special interaction with Disha.Disha Patani also heaped praise on the K-pop idol. “You are beautiful,” wrote the Baaghi 2 star.

Hailing from Odisha, Sriya Lenka got acquainted with K-pop when she was merely 12 and her fondness for Korean culture and music only increased with time. It was in May 2022, when she gave a YouTube audition for joining the band Blackswan after the band’s oldest member Hyeme left the group in November 2020. Lenka was selected in the last leg of training in Seoul to become the newest member of the group alongside another 19-year-old Brazilian origin Gabriela. Lenka and Gabriela Dalcin were chosen among 4,000 applicants through the YouTube audition conducted by an entertainment agency associated with Blackswan.

