Indian Matchmaking 2 Promo: Sima Taparia Returns To Align Stars Again, Leaves Netizens Divided

Sima Taparia became a household name after the success of Indian Matchmaking season one. Guess what? She is now coming back! On Wednesday, Netflix took to its official social media handles and dropped the promo of Indian Matchmaking season two. “IT’S WEDDING SEASON AND SIMA AUNTY IS BACK 💍 Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking is coming soon! #GoldenFirstLook," the caption of the promo reads.

The promo does not appear to have clips from the upcoming season. Rather, it is more of a compilation of scenes from season one of the show. It features Sima Taparia ‘from Mumbai’ who is a matchmaker and has maintained full-fledged data of eligible candidates. She uses several methods including kundalis, good looks and financial strength to find a suitable match for a person.

However, the promo for season two of the show has left netizens divided. While some are excited about Sima Taparia’s comeback, others are calling it a ‘crap show’. “Why is there a season 2 of this nonsense!" one of the netizens wrote. Another social media user commented, “I’m going to hate-watch this for sure." One of the fans joked, “This should come with a trigger warning."

For the unversed, season one of Indian Matchmaking was released in July 2020 and ruled headlines. After the release, Sima Taparia talked about the show and explained that the aim was to show what Indian Matchmaking is. “This was a reality show. The director of the show was trying to show what Indian matchmaking is. The concept was not to get those people married on the show. The shooting wrapped up in five months. Do you expect them to get married in five months? We can’t expect people to find a suitable match so quickly," she said as cited by Hindustan Times.

