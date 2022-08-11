Indian Matchmaking 2: Sima Aunty Doesn't Feel Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Are a Good Match, Here's Why

Love her or hate her, we can’t help but watch Sima Taparia’s Indian Matchmaking, for all the quirky stories it has to offer. And, it is a refreshing take on the prejudices related to marriage that are prevalent even today in some corners of society, if not all. As much as the show makes us cringe at some weird behaviours, it is a sad reality that someone somewhere has to face that. The new season of the popular show is now streaming on Netflix.

Netflix India’s official handle also announced the release of the web series with a hilarious caption that read, “Shaadi ka kya plan hai? #IndianMatchmaking Season 2 is now streaming so we have our answer to this question” with a dancing man’s and dancing woman’s emoji.

Meanwhile, Sima aunty is in the headlines for making a controversial statement about the power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in the second episode of the new season. She asked her client Nadia to stop seeing her love interest Vishal just because he is seven years younger than her. When Nadia tries to defend her choice by citing the example of Nick and Priyanka’s successful relationship, Sima aunty prides herself on being old-fashioned and says, “But I don't feel it's a good match. Sorry to tell you that. They have married, but it's not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks older.” She added, “Two-three years okay, but seven years younger, I mean, they'll not be, because they'll have a difference. Matureness is very important. You are more mature because you are seven years elder. So I think we'll drop Vishal.”

Her sentiment was echoed by Nadia’s mother as well, as she too had conservative thoughts.

Check these Twitter reactions to Sima aunty’s statement,

auntie sima thinks priyanka and nick are a bad match and they just got married for sport 😂 #IndianMatchmaking — birddie (25) (@bbbirddie) August 10, 2022

Yo Sima Aunty a menace. She really came after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/NeGjgZ9no4 — watchwithneebz (@watchwithneebz) August 11, 2022

Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking has some new faces along with existing storylines.

