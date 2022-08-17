Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia Says Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Are Perfectly Matched Couple

Sima Taparia, who has emerged as an expert on weddings thanks to her Netflix show Indian Matchmaking, has now picked her perfect celebrity couple. Taparia, whose reality show returned for a second season recently, also showed disapproval for one of the most-loved couples of our times – Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The much-in-demand matchmaker cited the age gap as an issue in an episode of Indian Matchmaking. Sima’s comments came when a contestant, Nadia Jaggesar, revealed that she has developed a soft corner for co-contestant Vishal. The matchmaker advised her not to pursue her attraction because of their age difference. Vishal is seven years younger than Nadia.

“Two-three years okay, but seven years younger…I mean, they’ll not be…because they’ll have a difference. Matureness is very important. You are more mature because you are seven years elder. So I think we’ll drop Vishal,” Sima Taparia said.

According to Taparia, if the age gap is about 2-3 years then it is not a matter of concern, however, seven is a no-no.

When Nadia gave an example of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who have an age gap of 10 years, Sima responded, “But I don’t feel it’s a good match. Sorry to tell you that. They have married, but it’s not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks elder.”

After openly disapproving of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the Mumbai-based matchmaker revealed who according to her is the perfect celebrity couple

In an interview with Goodtimes, Sima said that it was Hema Malini and Dharmendra who were a perfect match for each other. In recent times, she picked Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. She said,”Call me old but I think Hema Malini and Dharmendra are perfect and amongst the youngsters, it’s Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.”

Indian Matchmaking highlights Sima Taparia’s traditional methods and insights of helping single people find perfect suitors. It has received a lot of criticism on the Internet for not being in sync with the times. The reality TV show was renewed for a third season in March, this year.

