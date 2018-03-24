English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Men are Cowards: Mandira Bedi
The actress says things have changed in the digital era.
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actress Mandira Bedi says getting trolled online feels like an assault and she has realised that Indian men are cowards.
"I had enough cases of men judging me for entering their territory but it was largely face to face, so I had a chance to give it back to them," Mandira said in a statement.
The actress says things have changed in the digital era.
She said: "Now things have changed because with social media, anonymity comes to their rescue. But what I have experienced over these years is that Indian men are cowards.
"Usually, I don't pay attention to such comments because on one hand I have women who call me their inspiration and on the other hand I have body shaming comments by men."
She expressed her views on MTV Troll Police.
"Even though I prefer to ignore it but at times, it is very disturbing to read such comments especially with the kind of language trolls use. It feels like an assault. The behaviour of these trolls is stemming from the poor upbringing where women are objectified and confined inside the four walls," she added.
