MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Indian Paramilitary to Induct Transgender Officers, Akshay Kumar Lauds 'Progressive Move'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar wrote on social media that he hopes that other professions too open the doors to transgender community without discrimination.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 6, 2020, 9:36 AM IST
Share this:

The Indian government has decided to induct members of transgender community in the country's elite paramilitary forces ending discrimination against the marginalised section.

Working upon the modalities in that direction, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought suggestions and comments from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on the matter. The ministry is working on the proposal to commission the "third gender" as officers in the paramilitary forces.

The ministry in a letter to CAPF on July 1, under the subject "Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination 2020 -Comments on draft rules regarding" sought suggestions from the forces over the issue.

It stated: "...the comments for incorporating the issues on transgender as Third gender along with Male/Female in the rules of CAPF (AC) Examination, 202 is yet to be received from CRPF, ITBP, SSB and CISF." Now, it is reported that CRPF, BSF and SSB have agreed to recruit transgender people among its ranks.

Reacting to the news, Akshay Kumar, who plays a trans person in his upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb, expressed his enthusiasm in the matter saying, "Brilliant news! Now that’s a progressive move by the government in the right direction. I hope rest of the occupations in the country follow suit (sic)."

On the work front, Akshay's next Laxmmi Bomb will premiere on OTT soon. The horror comedy will see him paired opposite Kiara Advani.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:
Next Story
Loading