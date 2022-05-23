Jugjugg Jeeyo Accused of Plagiarism, Akshay Kumar Starrer Prithviraj Lands In Controversy

The makers of Jugjugg Jeeyo landed in controversy after the makers of the film were accused of plagiarising the story, and of copying a song. Pakistani singer named Abrar Ul Haq has alleged that the makers of Jugjugg Jeeyo used his song ‘Nach Punjaban’ without his consent. On the other hand, a person named Vishal A. Singh, who is reportedly a screenwriter has leveled plagiarism charges on Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions as well. He has alleged that his story titled ‘Bunny Rani’ has been copied by KJo’s Dharma Productions as Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj landed in yet another controversy after Akhil Bharatiya Veer Gurjar Mahasabha has said that Prithviraj was a Gurjar and therefore he should be presented in the film not as a Rajput, but as a Gurjar. The Mahasabha has also said that they will not allow the release of the film if Prithviraj is presented as a Rajput.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have apparently patched up after the latter invited her Shershaah co-star to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s premiere. The two had hugged at the screening, leaving fans gushing. Reports of the duo parting ways have been doing the rounds for quite some time now.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has a fantastic weekend collection as the film minted close to Rs. 56 crores. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become Kartik Aaryan’s biggest weekend opener of all time, surpassing his 2020 release Love Aaj Kal which also starred Sara Ali Khan.

Contrary to rumours, Farhad Samji has not been replaced as the director of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The Salman Khan starrer ran into some problems of late after Aayush Sharma walked out of the project, following which Zaheer Iqbal was also removed. Now, Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill have reportedly been roped in.

