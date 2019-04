Indian Railways Deploys Game of Thrones' Lannisters to Inform Public About Ticketless Travel

Be a wise Lannister, always travel with a ticket. Western Railway urges you to keep an appropriate ticket at all times avoid buying tickets from touts. #ForTheThrone #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/3yogzDsf6Z — Western Railway (@WesternRly) April 15, 2019

Better start serving wine now, cuz you know how the Lannisters are.. — Saurav (@CaptainTwoFace) April 15, 2019

Indian Railways is not one to let ticketless travelers slip by easily. In a drive to inform people about government's rules and regulations and spread their message among people, the public arm deployed the force of the Lannisters from the famed HBO series Game of Thrones.Urging people to buy their own tickets, the Twitter handle of Western Railways has issued a post that reads, "Be a wise Lannister, always travel with a ticket. Western Railway urges you to keep an appropriate ticket at all times avoid buying tickets from touts. #ForTheThrone #GameofThrones."People were quick to revert with hilarious responses. Read some of the tweets here.This is not the first time that the Indian Railways has referred to pop culture for informing the public. In February, Railway minister Piyush Goyal posted a video titled Tera Time Ayega on Twitter. The song was a reference to Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy and was a warning to railway passengers who disobey laws. The song, in conclusion, urged passengers to not travel ticketless.Game of Thrones aired its first episode on Monday, April 15. The second episode is set to drop on Hotstar Premium on April 22. Here's hoping that people take the advice seriously since going by the informational message a Lannsiter not only pays his debts but also always buys his tickets.