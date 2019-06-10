Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Indian Theatre Suffers Irreparable Loss As Girish Karnad and Crazy Mohan Pass Away

'Bharat' mints 150 cr in five days, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger share first photos from marriage and Nick Jonas reveals his favourite Bollywood song.

News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2019, 8:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian Theatre Suffers Irreparable Loss As Girish Karnad and Crazy Mohan Pass Away
'Bharat' mints 150 cr in five days, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger share first photos from marriage and Nick Jonas reveals his favourite Bollywood song.
Loading...
Noted actor, filmmaker and playwright Girish Karnad passed away on Monday. He was 81. Karnad succumbed to a prolonged illness at his residence in Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru, a staff from the Cubbon Park Police station, under whose jurisdiction the legendary writer lived, confirmed the sad demise to News18.

In another news, humourist and actor Crazy Mohan also breathed his last at 2pm on Monday at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest. He was an engineer by qualification but his interest in writing during his school days and hence started his own troupe—Crazy Creations—in 1979 and since then they have had audience in splits through their plays.

On the box office front, with Bharat raking in Rs 150 crore over the extended weekend, there's no denying the fact that Salman Khan is a box office magnet. The film surpassed Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fourth day of release itself, making it the actor's 14th back-to-back film in the Rs 100 crore club, say trade experts.

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Karnad predominantly worked in South Indian cinema and Bollywood. He rose to prominence with his coming of age of modern Indian playwriting in Kannada. He passed away on Monday and film fraternity shared their condolences on social media. He was also conferred the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, and had won several accolades for direction in Kannada cinema.

Read: PM Narendra Modi, Kamal Haasan Join Film Industry in Mourning Girish Karnad's Death

Also read: Girish Karnad (1938-2019): End of an Era in Indian Theatre and Films

Also read: Girish Karnad (1938-2019): Here are His Best Plays That Narrated Common People's Stories

Also read: Girish Karnad: The Man Who Always Fought for Freedom of Expression

Crazy Mohan suffered a massive cardiac arrest at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Monday. Condolences poured in from the film fraternity post his demise.

Read: Crazy Mohan, Humorist & Playwright, Passes Away in Chennai

Also read: Tamil Actor & Playwright Crazy Mohan Dies at 67, Condolences Pour In

With Bharat raking in Rs 150 crore over the extended weekend, there's no denying the fact that Salman Khan is a box office magnet. Notably, the actor has three films in the Rs 300 crore club and two in the Rs 200 crore club.

Read: Bharat Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan's Film Earns Rs 150.10 Crore

Avengers: Endgame star Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in front of friends and family in a private ceremony, which took place at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, near Santa Barbara, on Saturday. On Sunday, the couple, who was first spotted together in June 2018, gushed about the "intimate" nuptials on Instagram, where they both shared a romantic photo from their big day.

Read: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Share First Photo from Wedding, Call It 'Best Day of Our Lives'

Also read: Mouni Roy, Vahbiz Dorabjee Congratulate Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen on Their Wedding

During a recent Instagram live session, Nick Jonas revealed two of his favourite Bollywood songs, and one of them features his wife Priyanka Chopra.

Read: No Points for Guessing Nick Jonas' Favourite Bollywood Song - it Features Wife Priyanka Chopra

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram