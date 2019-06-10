English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Theatre Suffers Irreparable Loss As Girish Karnad and Crazy Mohan Pass Away
'Bharat' mints 150 cr in five days, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger share first photos from marriage and Nick Jonas reveals his favourite Bollywood song.
'Bharat' mints 150 cr in five days, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger share first photos from marriage and Nick Jonas reveals his favourite Bollywood song.
Loading...
Noted actor, filmmaker and playwright Girish Karnad passed away on Monday. He was 81. Karnad succumbed to a prolonged illness at his residence in Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru, a staff from the Cubbon Park Police station, under whose jurisdiction the legendary writer lived, confirmed the sad demise to News18.
In another news, humourist and actor Crazy Mohan also breathed his last at 2pm on Monday at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest. He was an engineer by qualification but his interest in writing during his school days and hence started his own troupe—Crazy Creations—in 1979 and since then they have had audience in splits through their plays.
On the box office front, with Bharat raking in Rs 150 crore over the extended weekend, there's no denying the fact that Salman Khan is a box office magnet. The film surpassed Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fourth day of release itself, making it the actor's 14th back-to-back film in the Rs 100 crore club, say trade experts.
Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
Karnad predominantly worked in South Indian cinema and Bollywood. He rose to prominence with his coming of age of modern Indian playwriting in Kannada. He passed away on Monday and film fraternity shared their condolences on social media. He was also conferred the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, and had won several accolades for direction in Kannada cinema.
Read: PM Narendra Modi, Kamal Haasan Join Film Industry in Mourning Girish Karnad's Death
Also read: Girish Karnad (1938-2019): End of an Era in Indian Theatre and Films
Also read: Girish Karnad (1938-2019): Here are His Best Plays That Narrated Common People's Stories
Also read: Girish Karnad: The Man Who Always Fought for Freedom of Expression
Crazy Mohan suffered a massive cardiac arrest at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Monday. Condolences poured in from the film fraternity post his demise.
Read: Crazy Mohan, Humorist & Playwright, Passes Away in Chennai
Also read: Tamil Actor & Playwright Crazy Mohan Dies at 67, Condolences Pour In
With Bharat raking in Rs 150 crore over the extended weekend, there's no denying the fact that Salman Khan is a box office magnet. Notably, the actor has three films in the Rs 300 crore club and two in the Rs 200 crore club.
Read: Bharat Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan's Film Earns Rs 150.10 Crore
Avengers: Endgame star Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in front of friends and family in a private ceremony, which took place at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, near Santa Barbara, on Saturday. On Sunday, the couple, who was first spotted together in June 2018, gushed about the "intimate" nuptials on Instagram, where they both shared a romantic photo from their big day.
Read: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Share First Photo from Wedding, Call It 'Best Day of Our Lives'
Also read: Mouni Roy, Vahbiz Dorabjee Congratulate Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen on Their Wedding
During a recent Instagram live session, Nick Jonas revealed two of his favourite Bollywood songs, and one of them features his wife Priyanka Chopra.
Read: No Points for Guessing Nick Jonas' Favourite Bollywood Song - it Features Wife Priyanka Chopra
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
In another news, humourist and actor Crazy Mohan also breathed his last at 2pm on Monday at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest. He was an engineer by qualification but his interest in writing during his school days and hence started his own troupe—Crazy Creations—in 1979 and since then they have had audience in splits through their plays.
On the box office front, with Bharat raking in Rs 150 crore over the extended weekend, there's no denying the fact that Salman Khan is a box office magnet. The film surpassed Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fourth day of release itself, making it the actor's 14th back-to-back film in the Rs 100 crore club, say trade experts.
Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
Karnad predominantly worked in South Indian cinema and Bollywood. He rose to prominence with his coming of age of modern Indian playwriting in Kannada. He passed away on Monday and film fraternity shared their condolences on social media. He was also conferred the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, and had won several accolades for direction in Kannada cinema.
Read: PM Narendra Modi, Kamal Haasan Join Film Industry in Mourning Girish Karnad's Death
Also read: Girish Karnad (1938-2019): End of an Era in Indian Theatre and Films
Also read: Girish Karnad (1938-2019): Here are His Best Plays That Narrated Common People's Stories
Also read: Girish Karnad: The Man Who Always Fought for Freedom of Expression
Crazy Mohan suffered a massive cardiac arrest at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Monday. Condolences poured in from the film fraternity post his demise.
Read: Crazy Mohan, Humorist & Playwright, Passes Away in Chennai
Also read: Tamil Actor & Playwright Crazy Mohan Dies at 67, Condolences Pour In
With Bharat raking in Rs 150 crore over the extended weekend, there's no denying the fact that Salman Khan is a box office magnet. Notably, the actor has three films in the Rs 300 crore club and two in the Rs 200 crore club.
Read: Bharat Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan's Film Earns Rs 150.10 Crore
Avengers: Endgame star Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in front of friends and family in a private ceremony, which took place at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, near Santa Barbara, on Saturday. On Sunday, the couple, who was first spotted together in June 2018, gushed about the "intimate" nuptials on Instagram, where they both shared a romantic photo from their big day.
Read: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Share First Photo from Wedding, Call It 'Best Day of Our Lives'
Also read: Mouni Roy, Vahbiz Dorabjee Congratulate Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen on Their Wedding
During a recent Instagram live session, Nick Jonas revealed two of his favourite Bollywood songs, and one of them features his wife Priyanka Chopra.
Read: No Points for Guessing Nick Jonas' Favourite Bollywood Song - it Features Wife Priyanka Chopra
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suhana Khan Grooves to Will Smith's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme and Instagram is Loving it
- Yuvraj Singh Likely to Get BCCI Approval for Participation in Foreign T20 Leagues
- 'How I Met My Wife': This Guy's Love Story is Straight Out of a Romcom
- Noted Playwright And Actor Girish Karnad Dies At 81
- PUBG Mobile: Here are Five Tips to Improve Your Shooting Skills
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results