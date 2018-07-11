English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indiana Jones Part Five Release Delayed, Pushed to 2021
The release of "Indiana Jones 5" has officially been postponed for 2021.
Disney pushed the film's release by a year to July 9, 2021, reports variety.com.
Variety first reported late last month that the Harrison Ford-starrer would miss its 2020 launch date.
The return of the action hero has been halted following issues with the script. The studio also dated Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise for October 11, 2019 and slated Angelina Jolie's Maleficent 2 for May 29, 2020.
Steven Spielberg is still attached to direct the fifth installment in the "Indiana Jones" franchise, with Ford reprising his starring role. The feature is one of several franchise reboots commissioned by Disney since the studio giant purchased Lucasfilm.
Jonathan Kasdan, son of Lawrence Kasdan, who wrote the screenplay for Raiders of the Lost Ark, will join the project to draft a new script for the movie after original writer David Koepp left the feature to direct Blumhouse's You Should Have Left.
