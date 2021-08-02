Anu Malik Trolled as Israel's National Anthem Plays at Tokyo Olympics, Netizens Reminded of 'Mera Mulk Mera Desh' Song

Netizens on Sunday had a field day with memes when Israel finished on top of the podium at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Artem Dolgopyat, Israel gymnast, won the second-ever gold and as his country’s national anthem played during the felicitation ceremony, Anu Malik started getting trolled on social media. People surmised that the Israeli national anthem sounded similar to Malik’s track Mera Mulk Mera Desh in the movie Diljale.

Many people targeted Malik for copying the music with minor modifications. Some are saying that Malik got the national anthem of another country to copy.

Anu Malik just simply didn't copy Israel national anthem in 1996 film diljale song. It needs years or reaserch and analysis to find out which country isn't going to win medals for years. Visionary man.— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik after watching Israeli National Anthem being played on TV - pic.twitter.com/DfCoUeq2ZR— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik after copying national anthem of Israel for his song mera mulk mera desh: pic.twitter.com/Y03OgBpUbP— Mehul Beniwal (@MehulBeniwal) August 1, 2021

Israel’s national anthem has uncanny resemblance to Mera Mulk Mera Desh Mera Ye Chaman song from Diljale at a lower tempo.And since Anu Malik was the music director, I am 💯% convinced now that he copied even that music too from here. 😁 https://t.co/zpgyrovmr5 — Neta Ji (@AapGhumaKeLeL0) August 1, 2021

Malik, meanwhile, has made his return to Indian Idol 12 as a judge.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here