Anu Malik Trolled as Israel's National Anthem Plays at Tokyo Olympics, Netizens Reminded of 'Mera Mulk Mera Desh' Song

Artem Dolgopyat (L), Israel gymnast, won the second-ever gold for his country at Tokyo Olympics

As Israel's national anthem was played at the Olympics, Anu Malik was trolled for lifting music for the song Mera Mulk Mera Desh.

Netizens on Sunday had a field day with memes when Israel finished on top of the podium at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Artem Dolgopyat, Israel gymnast, won the second-ever gold and as his country’s national anthem played during the felicitation ceremony, Anu Malik started getting trolled on social media. People surmised that the Israeli national anthem sounded similar to Malik’s track Mera Mulk Mera Desh in the movie Diljale.

Many people targeted Malik for copying the music with minor modifications. Some are saying that Malik got the national anthem of another country to copy.

Malik, meanwhile, has made his return to Indian Idol 12 as a judge.

first published:August 02, 2021, 08:11 IST