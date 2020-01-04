Indians Watched More Than 2,200 Movies In Theatres In 2019: Report
The report found that going by the number of tickets sold, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, and Ayushmann Khurrana emerged as the top stars of the year.
Indians watched more than 2,200 movies in theatres in 2019, with people of Delhi booking the most number of tickets, followed by Chennai and Mumbai.
Among Tier-2 cities, the people of Jaipur, Lucknow, and Visakhapatnam emerged as the ultimate movie fanatics.
Akshay Kumar, who gave four hit films -- Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz in 2019 -- was the year's top star. Hrithik Roshan's experiment with his look in Super 30, which narrated the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program, and him performing high-octane action sequences in War helped him win over the audience once again.
National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana also impressed the movie-goers with his films -- Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala.
Hrithik and Ayushmann took the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively. These interesting movie trends of 2019 were revealed in a report released by Paytm Entertainment on Friday.
Among actresses, Kabir Singh star Kiara Advani made it to the top position, followed by Shraddha Kapoor (Saaho and Chhichhore) and Kriti Sanon (Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat).
The Hollywood blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, a superhero film with stars like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, and Brie Larson, emerged as the number one choice among moviegoers in India.
About 50 percent of tickets sold for Avengers: Endgame were for Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. At the peak of bookings, the film saw 1400 tickets sold per minute on Paytm.
The Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh and the Prabhas-starrer Saaho were the next best-loved movies.
Vijay's Bigil (Tamil) claimed the title of the top regional movie, followed by Mahesh Babu's Maharshi (Telugu) and the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Shadaa (Punjabi).
Overall, Tamil movie bookings increased by 78 percent, Telugu movies saw a leap of 116 percent and Punjabi movies grew by 20 percent on Paytm.
