India’s Best Dancer 2 Winner Saumya Kamble Says Her Father ‘Didn't Support’ Her Initially, Wanted Her to Become Doctor

Saumya Kamble is currently basking in the success of winning the second season of India’s Best Dancer. The 16-year-old dancer, who impressed the judges with her freestyle and belly dancing, ‘worked really hard' to reach this stage in her life. However, it wasn’t that easy for Saumya – she hadn’t the support of her father initially. But on Sunday, she made her parents and mentors proud by winning the trophy. Talking to ETimes, Saumya shared how her father wanted her to become a doctor and how his opinion changed after seeing her performances.

‘When I won, he picked the trophy and I could see that he felt really proud. I was emotional to witness that because he did not support me earlier. When I was selected in the Top 5 then he said that she can become a dancer,” Saumya told the publication, adding that words of encouragement from judges and celebs appearing on the show as guests helped her father to recognize her real talent.

The biggest achievement for Saumya was when her father accepted her as a dancer on the show. ‘Jab unhone bola ki yeh dancer hi banegi (when he said that she will be a dancer), that meant everything to me,’ she said.

Even though Saumya’s father didn’t support her initially, her mother was always with her. She used to stay awake late stitching costumes for Saumya. The reality show winner revealed that her mother wanted to participate in a dance reality show but she couldn’t and that why, to make her mom proud, Saumya put her all into winning India’s Best Dancer 2.

‘I am here because of my mother’s hard work and support, it has kept me going. It was her dream to participate in a dance reality show but she could not. She has stayed awake stitching costumes for me and nobody knows about this struggle. That is why I always wanted to work hard because I wanted to make her proud,’ Saumya told ETimes and added: ‘Before our performances, she would give suggestions to us and she has been more excited on the show so I have in a way fulfilled her dream because she wanted me to win this trophy.’

Asked about the celebs with whom she wants to collaborate for future projects, Saumya took Nora Fatehi’s name. Saumya would like to ‘either dance or choreograph with Nora.’

At India’s Best Dancer Season 2 finale, Gourav Sarwan was declared as the first runner-up, Roza Rana was the second runner-up, the third runner-up was Raktim Thakuria and Zamroodh was declared as the fourth runner-up.

