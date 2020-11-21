India's Best Dancer Finale: Judge Terence Lewis Prepares an Impressive Performance

Dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer will be announcing its winner this weekend. The top five finalists – Tiger Pop, Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier, Shubranil Paul and Paramdeep Singh – are set to perform their best in the grand finale of the show.

The grand finale will not only witness spectacular performances by the contestants but also from the judges and guests. The judges of the show Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi, and Terence Lewis will also deliver some of their impressive performances.

Talking about India's Best Dancer grand finale, Terence in an Instagram post said that the final day is around the corner when India will choose ‘best from the best’ and he is really looking forward to it.

The 45-year-old choreographer added that as the final day is getting closer, the top five contestants have doubled their practice routine to make sure every move and step makes an impact. He said it is going to be tough to decide who should win the title of India's Best Dancer because all five contestants are strong, they know how to execute an act or a concept flawlessly through their dance.

To lessen the stress for the competing contestants, there are some performances that the judges and guests have prepared. For Terence, all five hold a strong place but India will choose who takes the title home.

The judges and the audience are equally excited for the weekend as the country will vote for India's Best Dancer. The reality show is hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa.