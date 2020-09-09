'India's Best Dancer' Hosts Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Avert Coronavirus Threat

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbhachiyaa, who host the reality TV show India’s Best Dancer, have taken a sigh of relief as they tested negative for COVID-19. The test was conducted after two contestants, judge of the show Malaika Arora and few of the crew members were found COVID positive. The shooting for the show has been stopped for now and will be resumed on this Wednesday.

On Monday, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora took to social media to inform about her being COVID positive. She shared a post which reads, “Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love, Malaika Arora (sic).”

As Malaika has been quarantined for two weeks, the makers of the show will rope in Nora Fatehi as special judge for the week. Producer of the show Ranjeet Thakur told TOI that while the makers were initially unsure about roping in another judge, Nora nodded to be a special judge on the show till Malaika is back. It was just a few episodes back when Nora was invited as the celebrity judge in the show.

Apart from Malaika, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis are the two other judges of the dance show. Meanwhile, the makers of the show have been taking extra precautions on the sets. The crew and the contestants are following all the safety guidelines. Sets are being regularly sanitised and the usage of props are also reduced.