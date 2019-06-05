India’s Bir Khalsa Group’s Daring Act Wows Judges, Audience at America's Got Talent

A few days after a hip-hop group from Mumbai won praises from judges and audiences at America’s Got Talent, another Indian group has shown their mettle at the US reality show. While the dance group V.Unbeatable delivered a power-packed performance, Bir Khalsa Group has wowed the judges and viewers with their daring stunt on the show.

When asked “What are you going to perform today?”, the group replied, “We are going to perform our very dangerous show, with lots of coconuts.” The act was performed by Kawaljit Singh and Jagdeep Singh. For it, Jagdeep laid down on the floor with coconuts and watermelons placed all around him. His partner, Kawaljit, who was blindfolded, smashed all the melons and coconuts without a single misstep or injury. Notably, Kawaljit’s eyes were covered with salt before the blindfold was put so that he couldn’t even try to open them.

Interestingly, Jagdeep’s manager claimed that 7’6”, he was the tallest policeman in the world and wore a size 20 shoes.

Sharing the dangerous act’s video on YouTube, America's Got Talent wrote, “This Danger Act from India Will SCARE You with A SMASH!” The video has received over 4 million views so far.

But this is not the first time that the group has performed such a stunning act. The Bir Khalsa Group holds a Guinness World Record for the most number of coconuts smashed while being blindfolded.

America’s Got Talent is judged by Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough, and Simon Cowell.

