India’s Got Talent: 5-Year-Old Pragya, Mother Mukta Own Stage With Brilliant Performance

In the latest episode of India’s Got Talent season 9, a mother-daughter duo left the judges impressed with their outstanding performance. The Jodi of 5-year-old Pragya and her mother Mukta sang Ghar More Pardesiya, which left Judges Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Manoj Muntashir, and Kirron Kher stunned.

The promo of the episode has been shared by the makers on Sony TV’s Instagram handle with the caption, “#MuktaAndPragya ki iss cute jodi ke duet ko sunn kar sabhi judges ko chehere par aa gayi ek badi smile!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The promo starts with Pragya performing the song and after a while, her mother joins in. As the mother-daughter duo owned the stage with their performance, the judges looked shocked seeing Pragya and her mother sing this classic song so beautifully. As the performance ended, the four judges couldn’t stop themselves from giving a standing ovation. In between as the performance progressed, Shilpa Shetty can be seen saying that she got goosebumps.

The video of the mother-daughter duo has become a new internet sensation. As they received a lot of love and praise from the judges and audience, the video is now garnering Mukta and Pragya a lot of fame. The two belong to Guwahati, Assam. Surprised to see the jugalbandi of the mother-daughter on Ghar More Pardesiya, netizens have filled the comments with love, fire, and clapping hand emojis.

Season 9, which premiered on January 15, is being judged by Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, with rapper Badshah, and lyricist, poet, and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir. The show airs on Sony TV from 9 pm onwards on Saturday and Sunday.

