'India's Got Talent' All Set to Return

India’s Got Talent, based on international talent hunt format Got Talent, is all set to return on TV with a new season. The show last aired in 2018. With an esteemed panel of jury shortlisting the thousands of hopeful aspirants from across the country followed by the viewers choosing the final winner, the format gives a platform to many to showcase their talent, thereby opening a gateway to worldwide opportunities.

On Tuesday, the social media handle of the channel posted a teaser of the upcoming season of India’s Got Talent. The video states that the stage is set to showcase every kind of talent as the world’s biggest reality show India’s Got Talent is soon coming to Sony TV.

A source shared with a website that the makers are yet to finalise the judges and host of the show. The audition process is also being worked upon and will depend largely on the new shoot regulations laid down by the government. “Right now the show is at a very nascent stage and a lot of things needs to be finalised. As soon as the show got greenlit, the team decided to make the announcement as it’s going to be a very big season,” added the source.

