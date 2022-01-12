India’s Got Talent Contestant's Daredevil Stunts Leave Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher Shocked

Reality show India’s Got Talent is all set to return on TV with a new season. The show provides a platform for individuals and groups to showcase their talent, a gateway to worldwide opportunities. Season 9 of India’s Got Talent is all set to premiere on January 15, 2022.

Ahead of the premiere, Sony TV has shared a new promo clip wherein the judges — Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher — looked shocked and terrified after a contestant performed dangerous stunts on the stage.

In the promo, Sony TV has given a glimpse of the talent the audience will be treated to on the show. A contestant named Kranti will be seen performing daredevil stunts, leave judges Shilpa and Kirron shocked.

Watch Video:

https://www.instagram.com/sonytvofficial/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=70004e04-eb3b-4545-8da2-ced08f6b0235

In the video, Kranti first stops a floor fan with his mouth. Next, he hammers a nail in his nose. Seeing this, Kirron and Shilpa nearly fall off their chairs and Badshah puts his

head down and covers his ears. Judge Manoj Muntashir seemed to be too shocked to react to Kranti’s act. Towards the end of the video, Kranti puts the machine close to his face leaving everyone stunned.

The show has an esteemed panel of jury shortlisting thousands of hopeful aspirants from across the country followed by the viewers choosing the final winner. India’s Got Talent 9 will be hosted by actor Arjun Bijlani.

The previous season of India’s Got Talent was aired from October 20, 2018, to December 29, 2018. The new season is back after more than 3 years. The first

the season of India’s Got Talent premiered in June 2009. In the past, the show has seen Sonali Bendre, Shekhar Kapur, Sajid Khan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar as judges.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.