India's Got Talent Promo: Shilpa Shetty Announces New Season, Auditions Starting Soon

India’s Got Talent is all set to return on TV with a new season. The official Instagram handle of the channel recently dropped the first promo, featuring Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. In the video, Shilpa is seen making a entry. She then says “Indian mai talent hai anek aur yeh sab talent dikhane ke liye manch hai sirf ek -India’s Got Talent auo India aur dikhao apna talent.”

The caption of the post read: “Indian television’s greatest Talent show & ultimate platform for variety of talent is back! If you’ve got talent, the platform belongs to you. Auditions open soon! To register download / update your sonyliv app.#IndiasGotTalent.”

A source shared with The Indian Express that the makers are yet to finalise the judges and host of the show. The audition process is also being worked upon and will depend largely on the new shoot regulations laid down by the government. “Right now the show is at a very nascent stage and a lot of things needs to be finalised. As soon as the show got greenlit, the team decided to make the announcement as it’s going to be a very big season,” added the source.

Meanwhile, Shilpa is currently busy with Super Dancer 4 where she is one of the judges along with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur.

