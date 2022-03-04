India’s Got Talent Throwback Video: Malaika Arora’s Kiss Makes Fish Alive

The ninth season of the talent reality show India’s Got Talent is airing on Sony entertainment television. The show, which previously used to air on Colors TV, is one of the highest-rated shows in India. The show is being judged by Kirron Kher, Baadshah, Manoj Muntashir and Shilpa Shetty. Among the soaring popularity of the show, a throwback video from 2015 has emerged on the internet. The video shows then-judge Malaika Arora participating in a magic stunt with magician Abhishek Acharya, which left everyone baffled.

In the video, the magician asks Malaika Arora to kiss a fish drawn on a paper. Once Malaika kisses the fish, the magician burns the paper with a lighter and puts it into the water kept in a wineglass on the table. To the surprise of everybody, the judges and the audiences, a tiny fish comes alive and wiggles in the water.

The video features magician Abhishek Acharya, a native of Delhi and a software engineer by profession, who was a participant of the show. All the judges were amazed and applauded Abhishek for his amazing magic skills. .

This season also has a magician, BS Reddy. In one of the recent episodes, he made judge Shilpa Shetty to hang mid-air without any support.

