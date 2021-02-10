India's 'Jallikattu' Out of Oscars 2021 Race in Best International Feature Film Category

Malayalam film Jallikattu, which was official Indian entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, 2021, has failed to make it to the longer shortlist of fifteen films that will compete to make it to the later stages of the nominations. Films from 93 countries were eligible in the category, the most in Oscars history.

The Best International Feature film shortlist includes the following titles:

Bosnia and Herzegovina, “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Chile, “The Mole Agent”

Czech Republic, “Charlatan”

Denmark, “Another Round”

France, “Two of Us”

Guatemala, “La Llorona”

Hong Kong, “Better Days”

Iran, “Sun Children”

Ivory Coast, “Night of the Kings”

Mexico, “I’m No Longer Here”

Norway, “Hope”

Romania, “Collective”

Russia, “Dear Comrades!”

Taiwan, “A Sun”

These 15 titles will move on to the official phase one voting, which will take place on March 5-9. The Oscar nominations will be announced on March 15, with the show scheduled to take place on April 25.

Jallikattu (2019) is an action drama film is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery with a screenplay by S Hareesh and R Jayakumar. It is based on the short story named Maoist by Hareesh. The film stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran.

(With IANS inputs)