India's Laughter Champion Announced, Fans Ask 'Is The Kapil Sharma Show Ending?'

For most households in India, weekends are fixed - watch The Kapil Sharma Show! However, on Thursday, Sony TV took to social media and announced a new comedy show titled India’s Laughter Champion. While not much details about this new show have been revealed so far, its announcement has left TKSS fans worried.

Soon after India’s Comedy Champion was announced, fans took to the comment section asking if this means that The Kapil Sharma Show will go off-air soon. “Matlab aab Kapil ki dukan bandh hogi?" one of the social media users wrote. Fans also speculated if Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was earlier replaced by Archana Puran Singh in The Kapil Sharma Show, will now make a comeback with India’s Comedy Champion.

Last month, Pinkvilla had reported that The Kapil Sharma Show will soon take a small break because of artists’ other commitments. However, the entertainment portal had also claimed that the show will return soon with a fresh season. “Kapil recently announced the USA and Canada tour, which will begin in June and go on till the beginning of July, so the team will be busy with that. Besides, they have a few other work commitments too, and with all of it in hand, they best thought of taking a small break from the show and then returning with a new season a few months later. For now, Kapil has returned from Bhubaneswar where he was filming for Nandita Das’ movie and has resumed shooting for the show making a bank for the next couple of weekends,” the source cited by the report had said.

Advertisement

Kapil Sharma is currently also busy with yet-to-be-titled Nandita Das’ movie which also features Shahana Goswami in a key role. Besides this, Kapil Sharma has a number of line-ups too. Reportedly, the comedian has been offered a comedy film by OMG 2 producer Vipul D Shah. Though Kapil Sharma will soon be visiting USA and Canada for his comedy tour, there is no official announcement from him regarding his show going off-air.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.