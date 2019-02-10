English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India's #MeToo Torchbearer Tanushree Dutta Invited to Harvard
Tanushree Dutta, who spearheaded the #MeToo movement in India, has been invited by the Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts to speak at one of its flagship events.
Image courtesy: Tanushree Dutta/ Instagram
Actress and former beauty queen Tanushree Dutta, who spearheaded the #MeToo movement in India, has been invited by the Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts to speak at one of its flagship events.
Tanushree wrote on Instagram: "Invited to speak at the Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts. India Conference 2019 on February 16, a flagship event organised by the graduate students of Harvard Business school and Harvard Kennedy School."
In October 2018, Tanushree recounted an old accusation she made against actor Nana Patekar for alleged sexual harassment on the sets of their 2008 film "Horn OK Pleasssss". Her case led the #MeToo wave in India as it opened the floodgates for numerous other women from every walk of life to come forward with their stories.
After sparking the revolutionary movement in India, Tanushree returned to the US earlier this year and has resumed life as it was before the #MeToo movement saw her in the midst of media attention.
