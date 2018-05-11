GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
India's Most Wanted: Arjun Kapoor Announces New Film With Raj Kumar Gupta As Ishaqzaade Completes 6 Years

Titled India's Most Wanted the film is set to release on May 29, next year. The shooting for the same will begin from August this year.

News18.com

Updated:May 11, 2018, 2:05 PM IST
India's Most Wanted: Arjun Kapoor Announces New Film With Raj Kumar Gupta As Ishaqzaade Completes 6 Years
Image: Instagram/Arjun Kapoor
After Alia Bhatt's portrayal of an informant in Meghna Gulzar's recently released Raazi, another Bollywood actor is set to tread on the similar path. Arjun Kapoor has signed a film with Raj Kumar Gupta, celebrating the valour and courage of unsung heroes and bring out a story that'll inspire the nation.

The actor took to his Instagram to announce the news. He wrote, " Honoured to be a part of an untold story that will inspire India! #IndiasMostWanted, a tribute to all the unsung heroes who dedicate their lives to protect ours. In cinemas 24th May 2019. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Co-produced by #RajKumarGupta & @foxstarhindi"

Credit: @Arjun Kapoor

In another post, Arjun thanked all his fans for standing by him and believing him. "it has been a special journey and when I look back, I wouldn't want to change a single thing."

The news comes out on the day when the actor's debut film Ishaqzaade completes 6 years. The statement further reads, "On this day, 6 years ago, Ishqzaade released but it just feels like yesterday. This film gave me my identity, made me realize that movies are my true calling. May 11 will always remain the most memorable day of my life and today feels even more amazing because I'm letting you know about one of the most special films of my career."



Titled India's Most Wanted the film is set to release on May 29, next year. The shooting for the same will begin from August this year. No female lead has been announced yet. The actor is currently busy with two films with Parineeti Chopra- Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar and Namastay England. He also has Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat in the pipeline.

