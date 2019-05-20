Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

India’s Most Wanted Celeb Review: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu Root for Arjun Kapoor

Early reviews of India's Most Wanted showered praises on the Arjun Kapoor film that will release this Friday. Members of the film industry, like Abhishek Bachchan and Sujoy Ghosh, called it a tight, engaging thriller.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
India's Most Wanted Celeb Review: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu Root for Arjun Kapoor
India's Most Wanted, the Arjun Kapoor starrer that is set to hit theatres this Friday, was screened to a special audience over the weekend. Among the celebrities who watched the movie, Abhishek Bachchan, director Sujoy Ghosh and producer Bunty Walia took to Twitter to shower words of praise on the film.

The film, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is about an undercover operation to capture a deadly terrorist without the use of any weapons. Though the makers have kept the name of the terrorist under wraps, it is believed to be Yasin Bhatkal, who allegedly co-founded the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen.

Calling the film "taut, edge-of-your-seat and very engaging," Abhishek said that it was nice to see that films are being made on our unsung heroes.




Badla director Sujoy Ghosh watched the film and called it a "nice tight thriller".




The performances of Arjun and other cast members in the film was praised by Bunty Walia, who has produced films like Hello Brother, Ek Ajnabee and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.




The special screening was also attended by Arjun's father Boney Kapoor, sister Anshula, cousin Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Khushi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Antara Motiwala, Myra Karn, Javed Akhtar, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Malavika Mohanan.

"It's a really good film. Whatever I will say about the film, people will say that I am being partial, but the fact is that it's a really different film and it has been made on a realistic level. It keeps you involved right till the end," Boney was quoted by hindustantimes.com as saying.

Actress Taapsee Pannu put up a tweet wishing the film's team all the best.




