Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
India’s Most Wanted Celeb Review: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu Root for Arjun Kapoor
Early reviews of India's Most Wanted showered praises on the Arjun Kapoor film that will release this Friday. Members of the film industry, like Abhishek Bachchan and Sujoy Ghosh, called it a tight, engaging thriller.
Image: Twitter
The film, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is about an undercover operation to capture a deadly terrorist without the use of any weapons. Though the makers have kept the name of the terrorist under wraps, it is believed to be Yasin Bhatkal, who allegedly co-founded the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen.
Calling the film "taut, edge-of-your-seat and very engaging," Abhishek said that it was nice to see that films are being made on our unsung heroes.
Really enjoyed watching #IndiasMostWanted. Taut, edge-of-your-seat and very engaging. Just as a thriller should be. @arjunk26 you were simmering. So nice to see films being made on our unsung heroes too. Well done Rajkumar and the entire cast and crew. Good luck at the movies.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 20, 2019
Badla director Sujoy Ghosh watched the film and called it a "nice tight thriller".
i saw INDIA'S MOST WANTED last night. nice tight thriller. mazaa aa gaya.. and @arjunk26 is so real in the film... well done sir....— sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) May 20, 2019
to you, raj, bodha, amit, dudley... super fun.
The performances of Arjun and other cast members in the film was praised by Bunty Walia, who has produced films like Hello Brother, Ek Ajnabee and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.
@arjunk26 @rajkumar_rkg #IndiasMostWanted ! KADAK! Pacy!to the point! Super performances by the cast! Arjun one of your best! Loved it!— Bunty S Walia (@bunty_walia) May 20, 2019
The special screening was also attended by Arjun's father Boney Kapoor, sister Anshula, cousin Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Khushi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Antara Motiwala, Myra Karn, Javed Akhtar, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Malavika Mohanan.
"It's a really good film. Whatever I will say about the film, people will say that I am being partial, but the fact is that it's a really different film and it has been made on a realistic level. It keeps you involved right till the end," Boney was quoted by hindustantimes.com as saying.
Actress Taapsee Pannu put up a tweet wishing the film's team all the best.
True stories are always so heartening to watch— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 20, 2019
Good luck @rajkumar_rkg sir, @arjunk26 and the entire team of #IndiasMostWanted for a successful release ahead ! ❤️
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones is Over, But Here are 5 Other Shows You Can Still Watch
- Now That Huawei Cannot Use Android For The Phones it Makes, What Are Its Options (Updated)
- John Wick Snaps and Breaks Avengers Endgame's Magic Box Office Spell
- Everyone Will Be on Their Phones: Woakes on WC Announcement
- Want to Own a Dog? Study Suggests That it Might Be In Your Genes
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s