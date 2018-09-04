English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India's Most Wanted: Janhvi Kapoor is Troubled by Arjun's 'No Chill' Pics, Read His Hilarious Response
Not only are Kapoor siblings spotted spending time with each other but they also catch up on social media with adorable sibling rivalry.
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
From quite some time we are watching the Kapoors bonding with each other. Earlier it was said that siblings Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are not on healthy terms with their stepsisters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor, but after the demise of veteran actress Sridevi, second wife of Boney Kapoor and mother to Janhvi and Khushi, the siblings have come together family.
Not only are they often spotted spending time with each other, but also catch up on social media with adorable sibling rivalry. Recently Arjun shared his first look from his upcoming film India's Most Wanted. Arjun, who's known for his candid nature, plays an intelligence officer and looks absolutely intense and grim.
Taking it as reference, Janhvi then shared the same picture picture on her Instagram account and wrote, " Where did your chill go???? #IndiasMostWanted".
The Ishqzaade actor was quick to notice the post and wrote in reply, "That's my look when I realise you went to New York and straight ran to workout instead of six flags!!!"
It's great to see the half siblings coming together and sharing such a cordial bond with each other.
Arjun also shared his look from India's Most Wanted on his own Instagram handle. While he captioned one picture as, " An exceptionally talented team has come together to tell a story that from day one stirred me from within. Some journeys give you a different perspective on everything u thought u knew. This is one such journey. #IndiasMostWanted". In another, he introducted his character Prabhat and wrote, " Grit, determination, self-belief - A character unlike any that I have played before. Meet Prabhat."
On the work front, while Janhvi will next be seen in Karan Johar's epic film Takht, Arjun has a number of films in his kitty namely - Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, both with Parineeti Chopra, as well as Panipat.
Not only are they often spotted spending time with each other, but also catch up on social media with adorable sibling rivalry. Recently Arjun shared his first look from his upcoming film India's Most Wanted. Arjun, who's known for his candid nature, plays an intelligence officer and looks absolutely intense and grim.
Taking it as reference, Janhvi then shared the same picture picture on her Instagram account and wrote, " Where did your chill go???? #IndiasMostWanted".
The Ishqzaade actor was quick to notice the post and wrote in reply, "That's my look when I realise you went to New York and straight ran to workout instead of six flags!!!"
It's great to see the half siblings coming together and sharing such a cordial bond with each other.
Arjun also shared his look from India's Most Wanted on his own Instagram handle. While he captioned one picture as, " An exceptionally talented team has come together to tell a story that from day one stirred me from within. Some journeys give you a different perspective on everything u thought u knew. This is one such journey. #IndiasMostWanted". In another, he introducted his character Prabhat and wrote, " Grit, determination, self-belief - A character unlike any that I have played before. Meet Prabhat."
On the work front, while Janhvi will next be seen in Karan Johar's epic film Takht, Arjun has a number of films in his kitty namely - Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, both with Parineeti Chopra, as well as Panipat.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kamaal R Khan is Back on Twitter, and Amitabh Bachchan Made Sure to Give Him a Proper Welcome
- Travelogue - Weekend Getaway in Tata Nexon AMT from Delhi to Nainital – The Easy Way
- It’s Burgundy, Who Said Red: Parineeti Chopra Slams Trolls for Mocking her New Hair Colour
- Google Has Developed AI to Help Combat Child Sexual Abuse Material
- BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday Step Out for a Lunch Together; See Pictures
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...