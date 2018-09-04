India's Most Wanted: Janhvi Kapoor is Troubled by Arjun's 'No Chill' Pics, Read His Hilarious Response

From quite some time we are watching the Kapoors bonding with each other. Earlier it was said that siblings Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are not on healthy terms with their stepsisters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor, but after the demise of veteran actress Sridevi, second wife of Boney Kapoor and mother to Janhvi and Khushi, the siblings have come together family.Not only are they often spotted spending time with each other, but also catch up on social media with adorable sibling rivalry. Recently Arjun shared his first look from his upcoming film India's Most Wanted. Arjun, who's known for his candid nature, plays an intelligence officer and looks absolutely intense and grim.Taking it as reference, Janhvi then shared the same picture picture on her Instagram account and wrote, " Where did your chill go???? #IndiasMostWanted".The Ishqzaade actor was quick to notice the post and wrote in reply, "That's my look when I realise you went to New York and straight ran to workout instead of six flags!!!"It's great to see the half siblings coming together and sharing such a cordial bond with each other.Arjun also shared his look from India's Most Wanted on his own Instagram handle. While he captioned one picture as, " An exceptionally talented team has come together to tell a story that from day one stirred me from within. Some journeys give you a different perspective on everything u thought u knew. This is one such journey. #IndiasMostWanted". In another, he introducted his character Prabhat and wrote, " Grit, determination, self-belief - A character unlike any that I have played before. Meet Prabhat."On the work front, while Janhvi will next be seen in Karan Johar's epic film Takht, Arjun has a number of films in his kitty namely - Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, both with Parineeti Chopra, as well as Panipat.