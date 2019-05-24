English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
India's Most Wanted Review: Arjun Kapoor's Film Cuts to the Chase Minus Thrills
India's Most Wanted does have a good story, but unfortunately, its full potential has not been mined.
Image: Twitter
India’s Most Wanted
Director: Raj Kumar Gupta
Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma, Gaurav Mishra
India’s Most Wanted opens with a scene of the deadly blasts that took place in Pune’s famous German Bakery followed by a series of blasts that ripped across the country—in Hyderabad, in Jaipur and so on. The terror plot-frame set firmly in place; the film is quick to cut to the chase with Prabhat Kapoor (Arjun Kapoor), an intelligence officer on the trail of ‘India’s Osama’ who thinks nothing of spilling the blood of innocents. Kapoor finds a tentative lead about the culprit hiding in Nepal and voila; he sets off with a ragtag army to save the nation.
Unfortunately, Director Raj Kumar Gupta in keeping the story firmly tethered to reality does not allow it to soar. As a result, a thoroughly intriguing story ends up being fairly linear with hardly any surprises or reveals. Unlike Raid, Gupta’s film last year, which was about a grueling tax raid that resulted in many surprises before a triumphant end, India’s Most Wanted is underwhelming despite a premise that is vastly intriguing. A cursory treatment of local or procedural minutiae with scant attention to details ends up blunting the edge off a sinister plot, considerably.
For instance, a local woman ISI operative in Nepal who runs an entire network features at a critical point in the film but it remains largely insignificant to the main story. Another missed plotting opportunity is the untapped story of the local police of Nepal getting involved in the chase. There was room for heightening the dramatic tension, but the writers don’t explore those possibilities enough making the chase rather tedious at times. The terror mastermind deigned to be a much-feared terror operative ends up being anything but, and the Pakistani intelligence is predictably foolish. Although, this is last one is an oft-used trope in commercial cinema aimed to make the audience clap and cheer gleefully, here it does not spark much excitement.
What works in the film’s favour is the setting-Nepal and Bihar—not featured too often in our films-- and an underrated supporting cast. The drive from Birganj to Kathmandu in great detail or even the majestic Gol Ghar in Patna is a refreshing change from the usual European vistas we are so accustomed to seeing.
Rajesh Sharma (Rajesh Singh), Gaurav Mishra and Devendra Mishra among others. In a particularly telling scene when they grudgingly dip into their savings for the country, the actors’ talent is well showcased.
Arjun Kapoor in the lead role is suitably understated but he doesn’t have too much outside the usual “Hum use le kar jayenge chaahe naukri jaye ya jaan” type fare to sink his teeth into. His character remains the same throughout without any layers to add to the mystery.
The movie does have a good story, but unfortunately, its full potential has not been mined. Sans the high-octane drama expected in this genre of films, India’s Most Wanted is unlikely to be on the most wanted on a viewing list in theatres. It is more likely to make it to your stay-at-home-and-watch list.
Rating: 3/5
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Director: Raj Kumar Gupta
Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma, Gaurav Mishra
India’s Most Wanted opens with a scene of the deadly blasts that took place in Pune’s famous German Bakery followed by a series of blasts that ripped across the country—in Hyderabad, in Jaipur and so on. The terror plot-frame set firmly in place; the film is quick to cut to the chase with Prabhat Kapoor (Arjun Kapoor), an intelligence officer on the trail of ‘India’s Osama’ who thinks nothing of spilling the blood of innocents. Kapoor finds a tentative lead about the culprit hiding in Nepal and voila; he sets off with a ragtag army to save the nation.
Unfortunately, Director Raj Kumar Gupta in keeping the story firmly tethered to reality does not allow it to soar. As a result, a thoroughly intriguing story ends up being fairly linear with hardly any surprises or reveals. Unlike Raid, Gupta’s film last year, which was about a grueling tax raid that resulted in many surprises before a triumphant end, India’s Most Wanted is underwhelming despite a premise that is vastly intriguing. A cursory treatment of local or procedural minutiae with scant attention to details ends up blunting the edge off a sinister plot, considerably.
For instance, a local woman ISI operative in Nepal who runs an entire network features at a critical point in the film but it remains largely insignificant to the main story. Another missed plotting opportunity is the untapped story of the local police of Nepal getting involved in the chase. There was room for heightening the dramatic tension, but the writers don’t explore those possibilities enough making the chase rather tedious at times. The terror mastermind deigned to be a much-feared terror operative ends up being anything but, and the Pakistani intelligence is predictably foolish. Although, this is last one is an oft-used trope in commercial cinema aimed to make the audience clap and cheer gleefully, here it does not spark much excitement.
What works in the film’s favour is the setting-Nepal and Bihar—not featured too often in our films-- and an underrated supporting cast. The drive from Birganj to Kathmandu in great detail or even the majestic Gol Ghar in Patna is a refreshing change from the usual European vistas we are so accustomed to seeing.
Rajesh Sharma (Rajesh Singh), Gaurav Mishra and Devendra Mishra among others. In a particularly telling scene when they grudgingly dip into their savings for the country, the actors’ talent is well showcased.
Arjun Kapoor in the lead role is suitably understated but he doesn’t have too much outside the usual “Hum use le kar jayenge chaahe naukri jaye ya jaan” type fare to sink his teeth into. His character remains the same throughout without any layers to add to the mystery.
The movie does have a good story, but unfortunately, its full potential has not been mined. Sans the high-octane drama expected in this genre of films, India’s Most Wanted is unlikely to be on the most wanted on a viewing list in theatres. It is more likely to make it to your stay-at-home-and-watch list.
Rating: 3/5
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of his Comedy Tour in India, Aziz Ansari Performs at a Surprise Gig in Mumbai
- Disha Patani on Working With Bharat Co-star Salman Khan: He is a Very Grounded Person
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
- News18 Analysis: Modi Juggernaut And Its Impact On India’s Political Landscape
- With Aladdin Releasing, Here are Other Disney Live-Action Adaptations That You Must Watch
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results