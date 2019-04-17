English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India's Most Wanted Teaser: Here's All You Need to Know About This Arjun Kapoor-starrer
'India's Most Wanted', Arjun Kapoor’s next, is a tribute to the unsung heroes of India.
Arjun plays a no-nonsense Intelligence Bureau officer who is on a secret mission to capture one of India’s most wanted terrorists without a single bullet being fired. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Loading...
After exploring a variety of genres in his 7-year film career, Arjun Kapoor is now all set to try his hands at suspense thriller. India’s Most Wanted, Arjun’s next, is a tribute to the unsung heroes of India. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, India’s Most Wanted is set to release next month on May 24.
On Tuesday, Fox Star Hindi dropped the official teaser for India’s Most Wanted that has already garnered more than 7.8 million views. The film, which stars Amrita Puri as female lead, is said to be ‘inspired by true events and an untold story of the manhunt for India’s Osama, without firing a single bullet.’
Arjun will be playing the role of Prabhat Kapoor. The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial also features a man, known as the Indian Osama, who engineered 52 bomb blasts between 2007 and 2013 in different cities of India, killing 433 people and injuring 810 others. The bomb blasts took place in Indian cities of Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai.
The story behind India’s Most Wanted
The teaser of India’s Most Wanted talks about the deadly Indian terrorist who carried out attacks in major cities of India between 2007 and 2018. It is quite possible that the story talks about the military operations against one of the terrorists, whose identity is deliberately kept a secret. The 2008 Mumbai attacks, 2010 Pune bakery bombings, 2006 Mumbai train bombings, 2008 bombings in Delhi, Bangalore (Bengaluru) and Hyderabad led to the arrest of a few terrorists in the recent years. These arrests were kept secret and involved important military operations. The story might be an account of the secret arrest of these terrorists.
On Tuesday, Fox Star Hindi dropped the official teaser for India’s Most Wanted that has already garnered more than 7.8 million views. The film, which stars Amrita Puri as female lead, is said to be ‘inspired by true events and an untold story of the manhunt for India’s Osama, without firing a single bullet.’
Arjun will be playing the role of Prabhat Kapoor. The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial also features a man, known as the Indian Osama, who engineered 52 bomb blasts between 2007 and 2013 in different cities of India, killing 433 people and injuring 810 others. The bomb blasts took place in Indian cities of Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai.
The story behind India’s Most Wanted
The teaser of India’s Most Wanted talks about the deadly Indian terrorist who carried out attacks in major cities of India between 2007 and 2018. It is quite possible that the story talks about the military operations against one of the terrorists, whose identity is deliberately kept a secret. The 2008 Mumbai attacks, 2010 Pune bakery bombings, 2006 Mumbai train bombings, 2008 bombings in Delhi, Bangalore (Bengaluru) and Hyderabad led to the arrest of a few terrorists in the recent years. These arrests were kept secret and involved important military operations. The story might be an account of the secret arrest of these terrorists.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oppo Fantastic Day Sale: Exchange Offers on Oppo F11 Pro, R17 Pro, and More
- Redmi Note 7 Open Sales Begin in India via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Specifications And More
- Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the Actor
- Unborn Twin Sisters Box it Out in Mom's Womb, Ultrasound Video of Fiery Fight Goes Viral
- When Barcelona Last Reached Champions League Semi-Finals, They Won the Competition
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results