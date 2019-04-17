India's Most Wanted Teaser: Here's All You Need to Know About This Arjun Kapoor-starrer

After exploring a variety of genres in his 7-year film career, Arjun Kapoor is now all set to try his hands at suspense thriller. India’s Most Wanted, Arjun’s next, is a tribute to the unsung heroes of India. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, India’s Most Wanted is set to release next month on May 24.On Tuesday, Fox Star Hindi dropped the official teaser for India’s Most Wanted that has already garnered more than 7.8 million views. The film, which stars Amrita Puri as female lead, is said to be ‘inspired by true events and an untold story of the manhunt for India’s Osama, without firing a single bullet.’Arjun will be playing the role of Prabhat Kapoor. The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial also features a man, known as the Indian Osama, who engineered 52 bomb blasts between 2007 and 2013 in different cities of India, killing 433 people and injuring 810 others. The bomb blasts took place in Indian cities of Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai.The teaser of India’s Most Wanted talks about the deadly Indian terrorist who carried out attacks in major cities of India between 2007 and 2018. It is quite possible that the story talks about the military operations against one of the terrorists, whose identity is deliberately kept a secret. The 2008 Mumbai attacks, 2010 Pune bakery bombings, 2006 Mumbai train bombings, 2008 bombings in Delhi, Bangalore (Bengaluru) and Hyderabad led to the arrest of a few terrorists in the recent years. These arrests were kept secret and involved important military operations. The story might be an account of the secret arrest of these terrorists.