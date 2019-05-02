Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

India's Most Wanted Trailer: Arjun Kapoor Leads A Dangerous Manhunt

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, India's Most Wanted is about some daredevil officers on a covert mission.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2019, 3:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India's Most Wanted Trailer: Arjun Kapoor Leads A Dangerous Manhunt
Arjun Kapoor as a no-nonsense Intelligence officer Prabhat Kumar in an upcoming Bollywood film India's Most Wanted.
Loading...
After teasing fans with intense-looking posters and a short teaser clip in mid-April, the makers of India's Most Wanted have released a full-length trailer of the upcoming suspense-thriller, with Arjun Kapoor headlining the show as an officer of the law. Written and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film will release on May 24. Inspired by true events, India's Most Wanted follows the story of five men, who seek to capture a deadly extremist, without weapons or state-of-the-art technology.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer opens with anonymous voices claiming that the nation-state is in a bad state, owing to a flurry of untraceable suicide blasts. We see Arjun in the midst of a chaotic stampede, with people running haywire. The next cut shows him in conversation with Rajesh Sharma, as he proclaims that he will capture the perpetrator, who is referred to as India's most wanted, for the government in five days.



Arjun's team comprises of Prasanth Alexandrr as Pillai, Gaurav Mishra as Amit, Aasif Khan as Bittu, Santilal Mukherjee as Shaumik Biswas and Bajrangbali Singh as Ravi, who will battle all odds to find the deadly extremist. Bureaucracy and red-tape are their foes and all they can trust are each other, as the search for India's Osama Bin Laden gets intensified during the course of India's Most Wanted.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram