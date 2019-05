India's Most Wanted Trailer: Arjun Kapoor Leads A Dangerous Manhunt

After teasing fans with intense-looking posters and a short teaser clip in mid-April, the makers of India's Most Wanted have released a full-length trailer of the upcoming suspense-thriller, with Arjun Kapoor headlining the show as an officer of the law. Written and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film will release on May 24. Inspired by true events, India's Most Wanted follows the story of five men, who seek to capture a deadly extremist, without weapons or state-of-the-art technology.The two-and-a-half minute trailer opens with anonymous voices claiming that the nation-state is in a bad state, owing to a flurry of untraceable suicide blasts. We see Arjun in the midst of a chaotic stampede, with people running haywire. The next cut shows him in conversation with Rajesh Sharma, as he proclaims that he will capture the perpetrator, who is referred to as India's most wanted, for the government in five days.Arjun's team comprises of Prasanth Alexandrr as Pillai, Gaurav Mishra as Amit, Aasif Khan as Bittu, Santilal Mukherjee as Shaumik Biswas and Bajrangbali Singh as Ravi, who will battle all odds to find the deadly extremist. Bureaucracy and red-tape are their foes and all they can trust are each other, as the search for India's Osama Bin Laden gets intensified during the course of India's Most Wanted.Follow @News18Movies for more